Fast-rising superstar, Lamine Yamal, had a sweet-and-sour moment of becoming a recognisable football icon

The teenager was mobbed by fans who wanted to capture a once-in-a-lifetime moment with the Euro 2024 winner

Meanwhile, he is expected to link up with his Barcelona teammates next month after an extended break ahead of the new season

Lamine Yamal experienced the full spectrum of stardom en route to Marbella as he continued to enjoy his extended holidays.

The Spanish wonderkid, who turned 17 the day before helping La Roja win the 2024 European Championship final, was swarmed by fans.

Lamine Yamal endured a rollercoaster of emotions with fans en route for vacation in Marbella, Spain. Photos by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images and @MailSport/X.

Lamine Yamal enjoys the bittersweet nature of stardom

In videos circulating on social media, the Barcelona star appeared unfazed as football enthusiasts showed immense love for him, ensuring they didn't miss their chance for a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

Initially, Yamal was seen on an airport bus, where fans took turns snapping selfies with the Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament.

Despite looking exhausted from his travels, Lamine made sure to indulge the fans.

In another clip, this time on his arrival in Marbella, a popular holiday spot in Spain. He was the centre of attention as fans eagerly tried to get close to him.

As he attempted to reach a waiting car, presumably at the airport, fans seized the opportunity to touch him and take photos.

Despite strong security measures, some fans managed to breach the barriers and make contact with the Barcelona prodigy.

What is Lamine Yamal's pre-season itinerary?

Yamal is set to miss Barcelona's pre-season tour in the United States as he enjoys his well-deserved break after participating in the Euros with Spain.

According to Playingfor90, the teenager is expected to join his teammates early next month.

He will likely be available for the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Monaco on August 11.

As Goal notes, this game marks the Catalan club's final preparation for the 2024-25 season.

Lamine Yamal picks Messi's number ahead of the new season

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was noted that Lamine Yamal opted for the 19 jersey, a number once donned by Lionel Messi in his early Barcelona days, for the 2024/25 season.

Speculations had suggested that the young player might choose the number 10 or the number 27, which became available following Marcos Alonso's exit.

Instead, Yamal made the unexpected decision to go with the number 19 jersey.

