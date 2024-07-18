Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have jetted off to the US for the summer holidays

The actress dropped pictures where she flaunted their luxury bags, a Burberry handbag and a Goyard suitcase

Many people wished them a safe flight, while others expressed admiration at their extravagant lifestyle

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have announced that they will be spending the summer holidays abroad.

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have flown out of the country for vacation. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracye Boakye and her husband travel abroad

Tracey Boakye shared lovely pictures of herself and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France.

The East Legon Landlady, as she is affectionately called by many, displayed her lavish lifestyle as they travelled with a luxury bag and suitcase. The suitcase was a green Goyard Bourget PM trolley case and the star actress' handbag was a Burberry mini two-handle title bag.

In the Instagram caption, she hinted that they would be spending the summer holidays in the US.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Badu Ntiamoah family have flown to the US. On March 5, 2023, she welcomed her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, in the US and flaunted his American passport on social media.

Below are photos of Tracey Boakye and her husband at the airport:

Reactions to Tracey Boakye's travel post

Many of Tracey Boakye's Instagram followers wished her a safe flight. Others also wondered about the purpose of her trip to the US with her husband.

The comments on the pictures are below:

themeganthelion said:

"A Queen and more ❤️. safe flight my love❤️❤️"

queenafiaschwarzenegger

"Welcome to the land of unlimited chilling ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jamesameyaw_77 said:

"Mummy stay safe and have a wonderful moment. More love in the air to you ❤️❤️"

mz_nama said:

"Safe flight darling and enjoy your holidays. Come back in peace❤️❤️"

ani_blinks_ said:

"The bag safe trip beautiful couple ❤️"

jackiewales36 said:

"My sis from another mother… am super proud of you ❤️❤️❤️"

gifty.debrah said:

"Safe travel and enjoy your stay ❤️"

jamesameyaw_77 said:

"Sweet mummy u are looking fly with Daddy ✌️✌️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Tracey Boakye's daughter celebrates fourth birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye and her family celebrated her daughter Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira's fourth birthday in a lovely way.

She was treated to a plush photoshoot and was gifted some items on her wishlist, as well as a birthday cake.

Many people in the comments wished her well, while others talked about how overjoyed her brother, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, was in the video.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh