John Dramani Mahama has shown how much love he and his wife Lordina Mahama have for their grand-daughter Alyazia

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he had little Alyazia on his lap while he rocked her. Lordina, later on, came into the picture to take over grandma's duties from grandpa

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admire how they take care of little Alyazia, while many others continue to shower them with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has displayed how he caters to his grandchild in a lovely video.

John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama with grand-daughter, Alyazia. Photo Source: @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, @officialjdmahama, a part of it showed his adorable grand-daughter, Alyazia, resting comfortably on his lap while Mr Mahama laid on his back on his bed.

He rocked Alyazia from side to side gently as she slept with her green pacifier in her mouth.

Another part of the video showed Mr Mahama wrapping his arm around Alyazia as he patted her with the other arm while she was on her shoulder.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Mahama's gorgeous wife, Lordina Mahama later on appeared in the video as she was captured wiping something off little Alyazia's mouth.

Lordina and John Mahama are so much in love with their grandchild as they take turns in catering to the adorable little girl.

Reactions as Former Ghana President John Mahama flaunts grandpa duties in video

drlouisa_s said:

This is so beautiful. ❤️

beverly_afaglo commented:

This is so cool

christiana_awuni remarked:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️

kafuidanku said:

So beautiful . Bless her

mc_laura45_ commented:

You came well girl your grandpa is the next president of Ghana ❤️

richking_otsen remarked:

Congratulations . But remember we are still waiting for you to come and rescue the Country from this so-called Government of not listening to anybody.

kingyawampofo said:

JM JM JM you be freshest grandpa❤️

charleypanny remarked:

Everything about you is beautiful , gentle, lovely. Herh you are the Real Godfather flex ....

sebastianodecors commented:

My president, you are a whole mood, love u to the moon and back❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

3304mimi said:

congrats grandpa... Duties don start . Plz hold her with care lest we release you off your duties.

Meanwhile, many netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to show their admiration for how John Dramani Mahama caters to his grandchild.

John Mahama's 1st Son Shafik And His Algerian Wife Asma Welcome Their 1st Child, Photos Drop

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Mahama, has become a father.

Shafik's wife, Asma, who is from Algeria delivered their first child two and half years after their wedding.

Asma took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh