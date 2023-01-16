Ras Nene, in a video, shared on TikTok by, chillaone1, slayed in a beautiful piece of Kente with a pretty fair-coloured lady

The funny comedian and the lady looked like royalty and exchanged affectionate glances which got many social media users wondering if they were a couple

Many folks were in love with the pair and said they looked good together while others also wondered if they were preparing for a movie shoot

Popular comedian and skit actor, Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted with gorgeous lady which sparked reactions from social media users.

The video was shared on TikTok by a user who goes by the handle chillaone1. The handsome actor looked like Ashanti royalty as he slayed in a rich-looking Kente cloth.

He complemented the beautiful traditional attire with gold ornaments which made him look like the heir to Otumfuo's throne.

The beautiful lady also matched Ras Nene's outfit as she also wore a similar shade of Kente and sat next to him. She was dripping in gold as she was covered in precious ornaments from her head to her feet.

The adorable pair were all smiles as they exchanged affectionate glances and admired each other. It was unclear what the occasion was but the pair seemed like the perfect couple.

Some netizens wondered if they were indeed a couple or were simply dressed for a video shoot.

Ras Nene And Pretty Lady Capture Attention

doperose commented:

Nas,ls the facial expressions for me ❤️

nana kootiktok.com/@nanakoo wondered:

is that real

ec wrote:

kyekyeu eiiiiiii something is happening at your back please come, please don't expose me oooo

@Daakye hemaa Thunder commented:

look at how he is viewing the lady something will happen,the great kyekyeku

Zainab Musah

Congratulatios beautiful couple Dr likee you know how by good things in market

