The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary on Kwame Nkrumah’s cameraman Chris Hesse, will be screened for free at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra

The screening is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 6:30 pm, with entry strictly by registration on the Dikan website as seats are limited

Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers of the documentary, while American streamer IShowSpeed has recently joined the project as a producer after visiting Ghana

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The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary on Kwame Nkrumah’s personal cameraman backed by Barack and Michelle Obama, will be screened for free in Accra.

Chris Hesse, Kwame Nkrumah’s personal cameraman, features on the poster for The Eyes of Ghana ahead of its free screening in Accra. Photo source: BBC Pidgin, Obama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Dikan announced the screening, describing it as the last show.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, the film follows 93-year-old Chris Hesse, who served as Nkrumah’s personal cameraman.

The Obamas are executive producers through their company, Higher Ground, while American streamer IShowSpeed recently joined as a producer.

Before arriving in Accra, the documentary will have a one-night screening in cinemas across the US and Canada on Wednesday, October 28.

It premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and was screened at UniMAC-IFT in Accra in April 2026.

Eyes of Ghana: Date and registration details

The screening will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 6:30 pm at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

According to Dikan, the park sits on the old Polo Grounds, where Ghana’s independence was declared. Entry is free, but seats are limited and strictly by registration.

Interested patrons can register at dikancenter.org/theeyesofghana by entering their full name and email address. For enquiries, Dikan can be reached on info@dikancenter.org or +233 598282819.

The Instagram post by Dikan, in which details of The Eyes of Ghana screening are shared, is below.

What The Eyes of Ghana is about

Chris Hesse, the subject of the documentary, filmed Nkrumah’s presidency and documented key moments of Ghana’s independence era.

When the 1966 coup came and Nkrumah’s films were ordered destroyed, Hesse had already hidden more than 1,300 reels, per Dikan.

The film follows him as he works to bring the footage back and show it to the public. Hesse, born in Osu, Accra, began his career in 1954 and also filmed the 1960 Congo Crisis, according to Graphic Online.

The documentary has won several honours, including an audience award at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

IShowSpeed joins The Eyes of Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that IShowSpeed announced he had become a producer on The Eyes of Ghana.

The American streamer announced during a livestream on Thursday, October 15, 2026. He said his visit to Ghana earlier in the year inspired him to join the project.

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Source: YEN.com.gh