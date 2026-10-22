British actress India Amarteifio, who played young Queen Charlotte in the Netflix series, has shared photos and videos from her recent visit to Accra, Ghana

The actress, who has Ghanaian and German heritage, captioned her Instagram post with a heartfelt, emotional message, saying she is finally home 25 years later

Fans and Ghanaian personalities flooded the comment section to warmly welcome her, with many calling her their very own Queen Charlotte in excited messages online

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Netflix’s Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio has arrived in Ghana, sharing an emotional homecoming message with her fans.

India Amarteifio poses in Accra as the Queen Charlotte star shares photos and videos from her emotional homecoming trip to Ghana. Photo source: @india_amarteifio/Instagram, TMDB.

Source: UGC

The British actress was born on September 17, 2001, in Kingston upon Thames, England, and has Ghanaian and German heritage.

She trained at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and made her West End debut as young Nala in The Lion King. Amarteifio went on to appear in TV shows such as The Evermoor Chronicles, Line of Duty and Education.

Her big break came in 2023 when she played the lead role of young Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The role earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination and a place on Variety’s 2023 list of 10 Brits to Watch.

Her visit comes after American actress La La Anthony shared lovely moments from her trip to Ghana in August 2026.

India Amarteifio’s Ghana homecoming

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, Amarteifio took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her time in Accra. In the caption, the 25-year-old wrote:

“25 years later, I am home!”

One of the photos showed her posing in a narrow lane lined with blue walls, dressed in a white tank top and blue sporty shorts.

Another slide captured her in a stylish African-print skirt paired with a red top. She also shared glimpses of an art-filled space decorated with sculptures and crafts.

Her post had gathered over 72,000 likes at the time of writing.

The Instagram post by India Amarteifio, in which she shares photos from her Ghana visit, is below.

Fans welcome India Amarteifio to Ghana

Many social media users flooded the comment section to welcome the actress to Ghana. Below are some of the comments:

joshtedeku said:

“Akwaabaaaa.”

nurah_suglo_mohammed said:

“Welcome home. I hope you won’t need help climbing over walls here.”

bobbierileybeauty said:

“The skirt and shirt combo on slide 4? I’m in a chokehold.”

babylu_germany said:

“Our Queen is finally back.”

mayashabann said:

“She’s home.”

chroniclesof_cassandra said:

“Our very own Queen Charlotte for the gentle Ghanaian readers!”

US model Ashley Graham praises Ghana

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, US model Ashley Graham praised Ghana after attending Bozoma Saint John’s wedding in Accra.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star married her partner, Keely Watson, in a traditional Akan-rooted ceremony on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Graham shared photos from the trip on Instagram and thanked Saint John for bringing her to “this beautiful country” to celebrate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh