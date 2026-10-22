The beloved Ghanaian sitcom Efiewura, which has aired since 2001, has lost one of its icons, Kwame Dzokoto

Dzokoto's death adds to the list of deaths that have hit some of the most iconic cast members over the years

The deaths span more than two decades, from Santo's passing in 2002 to Dzokoto's sudden collapse in October 2026

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Since its debut in 2001, Efiewura has earned its place as one of Ghana's most cherished sitcoms, delivering comedy and warmth to audiences across the country for over two decades.

Kwame Dzokoto becomes the eighth notable Efiewura to die. Photo source: Little Mercy Smith, Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

But behind the laughter lies a painful reality: the show has lost many of the talented performers who helped build its legacy, the latest being Kwame Dzokoto.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at all the Efiewura stars that have gone to the other side.

1. Bob Santo (John Evans Bosompem)

The first blow came in May 2002, when John Evans Bosompem, who played the landlord at the centre of the show's premise, died from an illness. He was 67.

Known on screen as Bob Santo, he was one of the architects of modern Ghanaian television comedy, and his death came just as the series was finding its footing with audiences.

Watch Santo's video below:

2. Araba Stamp (Margaret Quainoo)

Four years later, Margaret Quainoo passed away on July 12, 2006, at the age of 70.

A veteran of Ghanaian film dating back to the 1960s classic I Told You So, she brought sharp comedic timing to her role as the neighbourhood gossip, Araba Stamp.

See the Araba Stamp's video below:

3. Akoto (Michael Moncar)

Michael Moncar, who played the character Akoto, died on March 8, 2013, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital following a brief illness.

A familiar face across Ghanaian films and television, his loss was felt far beyond the Efiewura set.

See a video of Michael Moncar below:

4. MC Flava Pounds (Lucky Azasoo Nkornoo)

May 2016 brought the heartbreaking news of Lucky Azasoo-Nkornoo's death at just 27 years old.

He played the husband of Adwoa Smart on screen, and his youthful energy made him a genuine fan favourite.

Watch the Facebook video below:

5. Katawere (Ebenezer Donkor)

Later in 2016, Ebenezer Donkor, who portrayed Katawere, died on November 12, 2016, aged 78.

With a career stretching more than 30 years in Kumawood, his distinctive voice and comedic banter were among the show's most recognisable elements.

Watch the Facebook video of Katawere below:

6. Bra Kofi (Kofi Agyiri)

Kofi Agyiri, who played Bra Kofi, died on June 29, 2017, while receiving treatment for a kidney condition.

His character navigated a comedic love triangle between Boatemaa and Yaa Baby, and he handled the role with considerable flair.

Watch the Facebook video of Bra Kofi below:

7. Benyiwaa (Little Mercy Smith)

Mercy Little Smith, who played Benyiwaa, the spirited on-screen wife of Judge Koboo, died on December 17, 2024.

Her character's dynamic with Judge Koboo was one of the sitcom's most beloved relationships.

Kwame Dzokoto, Santo, Little Mercy, and 5 Efiewura Actors Who Have Died

Source: Instagram

8. Judge Koboo (Kwame Dzokoto)

The most recent and perhaps most shocking departure came on October 22, 2026, when Seth Kwame Dzokoto died at the age of 51 after collapsing at a radio station.

As Judge Koboo, Dzokoto was arguably the emotional and comedic centrepiece of Efiewura, and his sudden passing marks the end of an era for the show's original family of performers.

Kwame Dzokoto speaking in the Instagram video weeks before his death:

Together, these eight actors shaped a sitcom that generations of Ghanaians grew up watching, and their contributions to the country's entertainment heritage remain deeply felt.

Dzokoto’s last public appearance resurfaces

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that footage of Kwame Dzokoto’s last widely reported public appearance resurfaced after news of his death.

The video captured him at the unveiling of The 70 Slate, a film project by Sparrow Studios and OldFilm Productions, at the Labadi Beach Hotel on September 8, 2026.

At the time, social media users raised questions about his physical condition after seeing the footage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh