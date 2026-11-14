Nikki Samonas spoke about her experience starring in the action movie No Man of God at its premiere on November 13, 2026

The Ghanaian actress revealed she had to gain weight to fit her character, describing the challenge as daunting

Samonas confirmed she has already wrapped a second action film set for release next year

Nikki Samonas has opened up about what it took to land and prepare for her first action role, describing the experience as a career milestone she had been waiting on for years.

The popular Ghanaian actress and media personality was speaking at the premiere of *No Man of God* on November 13, 2026, where she sat down with GhanaWeb to reflect on her journey into the action genre.

Nikki Samonas talks about acting in an action movie. Photo credit: @nikkisamonas.

Source: Instagram

Nikki Samonas on her 'No man of God role'

Nikki Samonas made clear that the opportunity felt like a long time coming. When the script landed in her hands, her reaction was immediate.

"I was so excited because, for the first time, I got the opportunity to play an action role. I've always wanted to be in an action film. When I saw the script, I was like, 'Finally!'" she said.

Fitting into the character, however, required a physical sacrifice. Samonas disclosed that she had to put on weight to authentically portray the role, something she described as far easier said than done.

"The only difference was that I had to gain some weight, which was quite daunting. It's easy to gain weight but very difficult to lose it. I said to myself, 'This opportunity comes once in a lifetime,'" she added.

The Instagram photos are below:

Nikki Samonas describes her second action movie

Beyond the premiere itself, Nikki Samonas had even bigger news to share. She revealed that her performance in *No Man of God* had already opened the door to a second action project, with a new film expected to hit screens next year.

The actress spoke with quiet confidence about what her debut in the genre had demonstrated, suggesting her work on set spoke for itself.

"But the catch is that I was so good. We've done another action movie, which will hopefully be released next year. So clearly, I did something good," she said.

For a performer who built her name in Ghanaian entertainment through television and film, the pivot into action cinema marks a notable new chapter in Samonas's career.

The Instagram photo is below:

Beast of No Nation star resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ama K. Abebrese’s resurfaced 2014 photo with the young cast of Beasts of No Nation, including Emmanuel Quaye, who played Strika.

The actress shared the image alongside a message about the children’s hopes for the future.

The cheerful photograph has resurfaced amid reports of Strika’s imprisonment. Abebrese said she hopes he can rediscover his hope and rebuild his life after serving his sentence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh