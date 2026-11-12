Popular Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Ugonna shared photos and footage from his graduation ceremony in the United States

Ugonna described the past few weeks as some of the most mentally and physically demanding of his life after completing his training

The actor's announcement has drawn a wave of reactions from fans and followers celebrating his unexpected career move

Nigerian actor and content creator Justin Ugonna has made a stunning career pivot, officially enlisting in the United States Air Force and graduating as a US Airman.

Popular actor and content creator Justin Ugonna becomes an Airman after graduating from the US Air Force. Photo Source: @JustinUg

Source: Twitter

Ugonna broke the news on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, sharing photos and footage from his graduation ceremony with colleagues and family on Instagram.

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans who knew him primarily from his work in front of the camera as an actor and social media personality.

Justin Ugonna's journey into US Air Force

In his post, Ugonna was candid about just how unexpected the path to the US Air Force had been.

"If you had told me a few years ago that I'd one day be wearing this uniform, I probably wouldn't have believed you. This was never a path I imagined for myself, but here we are," he wrote.

The content creator also gave followers a glimpse into the intensity of training, describing the period as among the toughest he had ever faced.

"The past few weeks have been some of the most mentally and physically challenging weeks of my life," he admitted, before reflecting on what the experience had taught him about resilience.

"If there's one thing this experience has taught me, it's just how powerful the mind really is. We're capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for."

Despite the gruelling process, the Nigerian actor made clear he had no regrets, writing:

"Would I want to do it all over again? Absolutely not 🙏🏾😂. But I wouldn't trade the experience for anything."

Ugonna signed off the post with a proud declaration:

"Officially a United States Airman.❤️"

The Instagram post of Justin Ugonna's graduation from the US Air Force is below:

Reactions to Justin Ugonna's Air Force announcement

The post quickly sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creatives, many of whom expressed genuine surprise alongside admiration for the milestone.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@wesleyadii wrote:

"Brooo, what is this side quest? 🙆🏿‍♂️ Super inspiring, well done, brother ♥️👏🏿👏🏿."

@adenikee.ruth said:

"Ughhh, I love when people have something serious going on outside social media!!!!"

@miss_schollie commented:

"I've watched you live nine lives, and seeing you reach this milestone makes me incredibly proud of you. From everything you've overcome to becoming a USA Airman, what a journey! You deserve this and so much more. So proud of you! 💯💯🥹❤️."

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu joins US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu’s enlistment in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week training programme and the congratulations he received from colleagues and fans.

Inspired by his late father, a former Nigerian police officer, Momodu said he had endured weeks of intense drills, limited rest and no communication.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh