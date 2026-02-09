Strika has been spotted in public for the first time in almost a year after embarking on a break from social media

In a video, the Beasts of No Nation star made an announcement regarding a collaboration with a Kumawood actor

Strika's latest public appearance after his hiatus has raised concerns among many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, has appeared publicly for the first time in months after embarking on a long social media hiatus.

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Saturday, February 7, 2026, Kumawood actor Wan Blow GH was spotted with Strika in front of a building in a quiet neighbourhood.

In the video, Wan Blow announced that he and the Beasts of No Nation actor had begun a working relationship and would collaborate on several pieces of content they would share on social media for their fans in 2026.

Actor Strika, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, expressed excitement about working with the former Kumawood actor as they built anticipation for their upcoming projects.

The former child actor's latest public appearance has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed concern about his well-being.

The TikTok video showing Strika speaking about his upcoming collaboration with Wan Blow GH is below:

Strika's exit from Dr Likee's camp, aftermath

Strika's latest public appearance comes over a year after he was sacked from veteran Kumawood actor Dr Likee's camp.

In January 2025, a video of the Beasts of No Nation star being sent to his family in Ashaiman, Accra, emerged on social media.

The young actor, who had experienced several challenges after featuring in the popular Netflix-produced movie with Abraham Attah and Idris Elba, had been living with his caretaker, Gunshot GH, a Kumasi-based content creator and associate of Dr Likee, for nearly a year.

In the video, his caretaker explained that he was being returned to his parents in Ashaiman due to some bad behaviour he had exhibited during his stay in his house.

He claimed that the young actor had returned to using hard substances, making it difficult to continue supporting him.

Gunshot GH also alleged that Strika had developed a habit of stealing from him on several occasions and was once arrested by the police for committing some serious criminal offences.

He also added that the former child actor had refused to change despite his and Dr Likee's efforts to get him sober by admitting him to a rehabilitation centre.

In response, the actor later denied these allegations and accused Gunshot GH of creating lies to tarnish his image.

Strika also apologised to his former caretaker for his remarks and begged him and Dr Likee to receive him back into their camp.

Strika later began creating his own content and starring in some independently produced low-budget films, which received mixed reviews from fans.

Strika's latest public appearance stirs reactions

Strika's latest public appearance stirs reactions

King said:

"The talent has just gone to waste. Herh hmm."

Onetime Bigboy commented:

"Ask Striker to stop his bad habits. It won’t help him to go far. Say no to fine 🥺."

Truth wrote:

"Oh, Striker 😭."

Deon Dickson Thompson said:

"Life is choices. Who will choose bad between good and bad?"

Fresh Trouble series actress Atwee resurfaces abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fresh Trouble series actress Atwee resurfaced abroad, years after leaving Ghana for greener pastures.

In a video, the veteran actress was spotted on the streets in the UK chatting with her colleague Adwoa Saah.

Atwee's public appearance triggered positive reactions from many fans on social media.

