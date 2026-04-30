Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has caused a stir after detailing the reason why she is still Unmarried at age 40

In a viral video, the movie star disclosed that marriage is not a ticket to heaven, thus she chose her peace of mind first

Nikki's remarks about her love life have triggered massive reactions on social media, with users sharing their thoughts

Popular Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas has shared the reason why she is yet to marry despite being 40, causing a stir online.

Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas sparks debate after explaining why she is Unmarried at 40. Image credit: Nikki Samonas

Source: Instagram

In a recent video, Nikki Samonas claimed marriage is not a ticket to heaven, adding that she wants her peace of mind.

According to her, there are many beautiful women available, but unfortunately, a lot of them are divorced, adding that marriage is not about talk.

Nikki Samonas stated that she is not against marriage because she still has love for that. She claimed she is currently in a relationship, but doesn't know why her partner hasn't decided to take their relationship to another level.

The TikTok video of Nikki Samonas speaking about her single life is below:

Reactions to Nikki Samonas's single claims

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nikki Samonas shared her reason for being single.

Chri Afa wrote:

"It is never the gateway. Say that again after me. However, having a child is a blessing and very important as a human. Everybody needs someone around them during old age, and also in life. "Life" must be done together with others. You can't live here on Earth all alone. NO! Everybody needs somebody. During times of sickness and unforeseen circumstances, one needs somebody around them. That's when children come in. Your blood is your blood."

Selorm wrote:

"Marriage doesn't matter but having ur own child is a blessing."

Omahene wrote:

"Life is not all about child birth and marriage. You have made great impact keep going dear."

Rave wrote:

"Is a lie you're down emotionally, and you're 40 and pregnancy-related issues will catch up with you."

Nikki Samonas's 2023 remark on getting married

Meanwhile, Nikki Samonas, who was asked in an interview in 2023 if she was not worried her clock was ticking, stated that:

"Don't get me wrong. I would love a family like a husband and children, but it has to be my way. So the clock can tick till infinity. My life is my choice"

Nikki Samonas added that there are other ways she can have children after being asked what she would do if she married and could not have children.

In this case, the actress mentioned IVF, surrogacy and adoption as ways she can have children.

An Instagram post of Nikki Samonas's birthday is below:

Nikki Samonas celebrates her 38th birthday on September 5, 2024, sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram account. Image credit: Nikki Samonas

Source: Instagram

Nikki Samonas celebrates her 38th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nikki Samonas celebrated her 38th birthday on September 5, 2024, sharing beautiful photos on her Instagram account.

In the photos shared by the actress, she rocked a beautiful black outfit and thanked God for another year in the caption.

In the comments section, the actress's fans and colleagues shared their birthday wishes, showering her with sweet messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh