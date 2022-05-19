Ghanaian female musician, Feli Nuna has disclosed that she would show up to be interviewed dressed in a pant

She disclosed in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh that she would show up to interviews in that manner if she makes a song about it

This has created more stir among fans as some wonder whether it is for trends, but the singer has said it's for promotion purposes

Ghanaian female musician, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah was known in showbiz as Feli Nuna has disclosed that she would show up to interviews dressed in a pant if she makes a song about it.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online Show, the 'Off Da Ground' signee noted that the intention behind wrapping herself in a towel during her media rounds is mainly for promotion purposes.

In that same accord, she hinted at wearing pant to interviews if she ever composed a song about it.

According to her, dressing in accordance with the theme of the song rakes in the money for her.

The 'Gelaway' hitmaker is currently embarking on media rounds and making waves with her towel appearance to promote her new single, 'Towel'.

The song was released on May 11, 2022, and it has stirred up mixed reactions from fans and music lovers due to the unorthodox way of promoting her song.

Fans react to Feli Nuna comment on wearing pant to interviews

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar:

Because of trend eiii

amaalby:

Is this the new trend boi3

kobeezgh:

Sammy, good music promotes itself .

