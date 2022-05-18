A young American soldier, Cheyenne Pembroke, has wowed many online with her dance moves in the bush

The lady in her military uniform stood before her phone camera and rolled her waist while wearing a bright smile

Many people who watched her video thanked Cheyenne for her selfless service to America and some complimented the soldier's beauty

A young lady serving in the US Army has shown that it is possible to be in the force and still have a robust social life.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Cheyenne in her uniform and what looks like a pistol by her side danced to Town by Kblast and Mighty Bay.

The soldier's waist moves amazed many online. Photo source: TikTok/@cococheyy

She is very beautiful

Before she started dancing, the lady made sure her selfie camera was in a proper place filming her. During the performance, she even rolled her waist.

Many people who reacted to her video spoke about how beautiful she is in her uniform while some men tried to woo her.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 11,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Burcate_T said:

"Beauty at its best."

Dj Shark said:

"Marry me I'm.on vacation this week."

KJ said:

"Thank You So Very Much For Your Service & Sacrifices Sis!! So Very Beautiful with it!!!!"

Owen Ou said:

"Thanks for your service."

The Most Elaborate said:

"She shouldn’t be fighting anyway with her smile and shape. You too Gorgeous."

Jay asked:

"How do I sign up to become an army person?"

MrTopdawg17 said:

"keep that same energy when they make you do them push-ups lol. Thank you for your services beautiful."

Mayomontana said:

"I love army girls."

Antonio Marshall said:

"Love seeing my beautiful sisters smiling."

Two American soldiers danced to Davido's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

