Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has expressed his thoughts on diss songs and how it affects the music industry

Kofi Kinaata said there is no relevance or significance in writing songs that may cause a rift in one's relationships with other musicians

Ghanaian musician Martin King Arthur, popularly called Kofi Kinaata, has explained why he doesn't respond to diss songs in an interview with Andy Dosty.

The Things Fall Apart hitmaker disclosed that he recorded many songs that the team has to release to motivate and inspire his fans.

Kofi Kinaata rocks elegant outfits. Photo credit: @kofikinaata.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, Kofi Kinaata emphasised that listening to diss songs often leads to exchanging vile comments that can even impact a person's family. He went on to say that he wanted to be a positive role model for upcoming musicians.

I want to prove people wrong, so, I will not respond to a diss song for you to insult my mother. I won’t reply to your diss song for you to get the nerves to make certain comments that will affect my family.

I have to set a good example for the next generation. People prompt me about diss songs targeted at me; but, I don’t mind. If you have numerous hit songs as an artiste, you won't respond to such songs.

Kofi Kinaata wins over Andy Dosty with his rapping skills

Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata, gave his fans a freestyle during his radio interview on Hitz FM.

Some social media users have commented on Kofi Kinaata's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

julius_bosque_hamilton stated:

King way of thinking is different, wisdom and funny combined

mo.hammedali11 stated:

I just like Kofi Kinaata

pinogh7 stated:

Dude is funny u no join any war wai

mayvyz_dede stated:

Wisdom is talking oooo.

champion_prince44 stated:

Andy is taking it personal ooo

iam_taiwan stated:

If u know u know lol

kofi_essem stated:

Wrong timing azaay

esiam stated:

I love this guy

mcclinton_ob stated:

Indirect shade paah paaah

continental_scantyflex stated:

Papa aba right time paa

eben_tsibu stated:

Shatta...,,,,, Andy is calling u indirectly

sikabeba_yoma stated:

Grey hair man taking thing’s personal

dj.nana.g stated:

If u don't love @kinaatagh then I don't know what else u will love Move!

