Feli Nuna has disclosed that the reason for her new style of dressing is to shake the system and to embark on a new trend

The Afro-funk musician has resorted to wrapping herself in a towel and covering her hair also in a towel to promote her new single, 'Towel'

Her new look has got people talking with some praising her for being original, and others critiquing her negatively

Versatile rapper and singer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah popularly known as Feli Nuna has stirred up mixed reactions after showing up to interviews wrapped in a towel.

The Off Da Ground signee has been promoting her new single, 'Towel' which was released on May 11, 2022.

Feli Nuna. Photo Source: @felinuna

Source: Twitter

In light of this, she has been showing up to interviews wrapped in a white towel around her shoulders, with a similar towel wrapping her hair.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy Prime TV, Feli Nuna said Ghanaians are not ready for her new look.

According to her, taking this bold step to dress like this is a means to start a new trend and to shake up the system.

Ghanaians are not ready. I know they aren't but it's my job as an artiste to pioneer and shake up the system. Me doing this will give someone the confidence to also do same or probably inspire someone in a different facet of their life.

Sharing light on whether she has seen people's reactions on social media, the 'Gelaway' crooner said she has and that she anticipated the reactions from critics.

There has been mixed feelings, and I love that. Someone said I'm on the trajectory of Abena Korkor. Someone thinks I'm going mad. I think it's cute because I expected this, but I'm quite surprised. I know Ghanaians are very traditional. I didn't know that they would take this thing so personal, because people are really insulting me and angry on social media. But people are also loving it. And for me, I focus on the positives. I'm doing it for the people who love me.

Feli Nuna showed up to interviews at Accra based media stations, HitzFm, and OkayFM, wearing an all-white towel. She was seen rocking heels to spice up her looks, with a few accessories to go with her new look.

Her new look has been the talk of town since outfits like these are worn indoors when one is going to use the bathroom.

Fans have share diverse opinions on Feli Nuna's new look

lrenelbrahim:

It's Towels season girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️

mr_phrame_

We joke too much. So what is the essence of it

jahdeywedey_99:

After all these nonsense, one song sef no go hit from the album.

_qwabena_s:

U calling this gyimiii? Ghana fo) de33 who chose the shirt u wearing today ? Can’t u just let ppl do stuffs which they think it’s good for them ? Or u think everyone can act and behave like u do ? We have personalities and it’s differs from one to the other !! Mongyae gyimii now and let ppl do what they want only if it doesn’t affect ur life

coco_abena:

So what was her reason ?

elviscryme:

Oh chale , so this is how it’s has gotten to.

guru_kwakye:

How beautiful will this world be if people just saw people for who they are, or what they want to be. Just because you won’t wear a towel in public doesn’t mean the person doing it is “crazy” smh. It is her body, she can wear whatever she wants. ✌

law_shee:

She wants hype again

agnes_poku:

Boyi333. Ndwom pa na 3ton ne ho" it's not the towel you will wrap will make me listen to the song.

_.official.sugarrrr:

Eii feli never expected this

yhayra_nanaamaofficial:

Why are her dresses finished?

pepereign:

This is Art....she's giving one of a kind on point vibes definitely a trend setter @felinuna ❤️❤️

adwoa_luvv:

Let’s pray somebody no release ein single den title am naked…else wah we go see in this country eeh!!

richarddemakpor_:

It’s a hit because she is promoting her new BANGER @felinuna to The WORLD

Source: YEN.com.gh