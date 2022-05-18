The hostess of Ghana's favourite show on tv, Date Rush, has been spotted in a video showing her moves as she whined her waist

Anita Akuffo, in the TikTok video, could be seen enjoying herself in an exciting manner together with a friend

Her fans on TikTok could not hold their excitement as they admired the pretty lady show her moves

In a video on Tik Tok, date rush's Anita Akuffo is seen showing some good moves with a touch of humour to them. In the video, she was elegantly dressed as usual in her blue-black high waist trousers and a polka dot mini coat to match.

Anita was in a delightful mood as she tried to show her moves to her fans. Still, in the course of executing her dance steps, her friend hilariously interfered, but that did not stop her from going on with her dance routine as she did a funny waist whine and proceeded to position her hand in a sassy manner.

Photo: Anita Akuffo whining waist Source: ann_ita1, anita_akuffo

The captivating video caught the attention of her fandom, who heaped praises on her for her dance moves whiles others laughed at her friend, who received a friendly slap on the back for interfering with Anita's steps.

Naa Papabi50 couldn't hold back her laughter as she said:

oh la she spoil ur moves la

Tina346 also found the video hilarious. She said:

Eiiii the slap is too much ooo lol next time she no go show am again

Hadassah queeny Really enjoyed Anita's dance as she said:

I just love the slap, throw away and final dance

charityuser4019500525897 was also in barrels of laughter:

she was really waiting for to set the Camara for her ooo

Rutherluv enjoyed Anita's whine:

is the dance after the beating for me..?

Eunice Sedinam wondered if she danced right after broadcasting the news:

was it after the entanglement news or after the news ?

See video below :

