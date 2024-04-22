Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie shared an adorable of him interviewing his son and asking him questions about himself

He asked him questions about who his sister was, what his mother's name was among other questions

The adorable video melted many hearts online as they talked about the striking resemblance between father and son

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie interviewed his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, and the adorable video has gone viral.

Sarkodie interviewed his son, MJ, in an adorable video

Sarkodie shared a video of him questioning his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, who is known as MJ for short, about himself.

The first question the rapper asked was who he was, and he mentioned his name. He then asked her who his sister was, and even though it took him a while to respond, he mentioned her nickname, Titi.

Sarkodie then asked him who his daddy was, and he mentioned his name; however, when MJ was asked who his mother was, he struggled to recall her name since he was used to calling her mummy.

The Otan hitmaker then asked him to ask his mother what her name was since she was seated next to him. The moment she told him, he shouted her name out loud, Tracy.

Below is a video of Sarkodie interviewing his son, MJ.

Reactions to the adorable video of Sarkodie's son

Below are the adorable reactions to the video of Sarkodie interviewing his son MJ and asking him questions about himself:

nabyluv said:

Mummy what's your name? Me : my name is Mummy lol. What else can I be to them? Mummy naaa all day everyday

gadd.afi_ said:

The buy cute ooo eii he get two dimples oooo

lunas_kloset said:

Children are so adorable

missbellatetteh said:

He was so surprised about his mother's name . But I thought that's one of the first things to teach a child after they know their full name

xtii7 said:

His smiles are cute

__kelgray said:

Boy has no clue

luey_thethirteen said:

Hmmm, money good oooo!!

"Cut his hair": Ghanaians told Sarkodie as he flaunted his cute son

YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie, in a video, bonded with his youngest son, Michael Owusu Addo Junior, smiling and playing games with him.

The rapper's son sported a beautiful bushy taper fade haircut, making him look elegant, but some Ghanaians were not feeling the cut and urged Sarkodie to change the boy's look.

In the comments section of the video, others also debated on who young Michael resembled, with some mentioning his mother while others said he looked like his dad.

