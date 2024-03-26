Ghanaian musician Gyakie shared an old picture of her receiving an award in Class at Mizpah International School

Sharing a background story, she said she looked unbothered in the photo because she wanted to play with friends and that the award meant the world to her mother, hence the reason she was all-smiles

The photo caused a stir as many people talked about her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong's, shoes on that special day

Ghanaian musician Gyakie shared an old picture from her primary school days at Mizpah International School.

In the caption of the post, she indicated that the old picture was taken when she was in Class 3 at Mizpah International School.

Gyakie and her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong, in photos.

Source: Instagram

Gyakie dropped an old photo from primary school

Sharing the background story to the photo in her Instagram Story, Gyakie said she did remember that day and how happy he was to receive an award from school.

"I remember how happy my mother was when this day was approaching. I think this was an annual Awards Giving Say in Mizpah School (the name of my primary school)," she wrote.

Talking about why she did not have a smile on while receiving the award, she said all she wanted to do on that special day was to play with her friends.

In the old photo, her mother, Mrs Miriam Acheampong who is also wife to Ghanaian legendary musician Nana Acheampong, was seen holding little Gyakie's hand with all smiles to receive the award.

"I look unbothered in the photo because I just wanted to take the award, give it to my mom & go play in the sand with my friends."

Below is the background story Gyakie shared on her Instagram Story.

Gyakie shared background story.

Source: Instagram

Below is a picture of Gyakie in Class 3, receiving an award in school.

Reactions as Gyakie shared an old photo of her and her mother

The photo got many of Gyakie's classmates talking about that memorable day, while others talked about knowing her from school.

Many could not hide their thoughts when it came to the design of Mrs Acheampong's shoes at the time.

like.baby.g said:

@gyakie_ I really remember your worship section in Mizpah

bigarthur__ said:

Your mom’s shoe though

kyngzy said:

Omg Mizpah it’s so crazy seems like yesterday

ms_verlar said:

Cute from childhoodBut the woman’s shoe tho

saa_din_no said:

I remember u cried that morning when going to school

mrhorlic said:

You no change at all❤❤❤❤❤

benaldo_mayson said:

Ur face just the same if I were born by then ... In class 3.. I could approach

mybwoyfriend_mbf said:

Means that at that time still, you were dreaming big eiii❤️

yung_rich_khid said:

I remember this day we were all anticipating for the awards ceremony to end so that we could go play

itstwizzler said:

Beauty with lots of brains

"So grown": Old photo of Gyakie with two friends from SHS vacation pops up

YEN.com.gh reported that an old photo of Gyakie has caused a frenzy on social media as many admired her growth in the comments.

The seasoned musician was spotted with two friends, a male and a female, as they were all smiles in the picture.

Many spoke about the young man in the picture as they claimed he would brag about being Gyakie's friend.

