Renowned Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga has responded to Big Ivy in a tweet with his official Twitter handle

This comes after Big Ivy used his name in a dis rap song for Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz with whom she's engaged in a rap battle with

M.I Abaga reply has stirred up mixed reactions from many as some urge him to stay away from the rap battle between two mothers

Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga has replied to Big Ivy after she involved him in a rap song.

M.I Abaga, Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz. Photo Source: @mi_abaga @mummydolarz @bigivy.adjimah

Source: Instagram

Ivy Adjimah aka Big Ivy joined her son, rapper CJ Biggerman, in a rap song, and she went viral. Someone on Twitter asked if anyone's mother could challenge Big ivy, and Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi aka Mummy Dolarz, came through.

Mummy Dolarz fired back at Big Ivy with a powerful rap song and a music video, which had the internet buzzing with people from Nigeria and Ghana mostly comparing them.

However, the song has drawn the attention of M.I Abaga after Big Ivy used his name in the rap song dissing Mummy Dolarz.

In the rap, Big Ivy said she was expecting to see the 'One Naira' hitmaker, who is a renowned rapper in Nigeria, make the diss song and not Mummy Dolarz.

MI. Abaga, upon being informed about the rap battle between the mothers from Ghana and Nigeria has thrown shots at Big Ivy.

Talking to his official Instagram page, he said,

I hear the queen of rap in Ghana wants smoke… Well... I’m the guy

Netizens React To M.I Abaga Joining Battle Between Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz

@dannygh_:

Big Ivy is ready

@cfc_smithson:

Heaaaatttttttttt!!!!!!!

@rampagejrap:

Don’t mess with Big Ivy

@ebenchamberz:

Lol …….your favorite wants to smoke a woman We will let @_Lyricaljoe die this one carrier for una oo. U guys should be calming him down.#naijamusic #ghmusic

@KeenyIce:

:Big Ivy is gon smoke y’all no cap!

@CHOballer:

Finally a worthy opponent for @AdjimahIvy, the battle is gonna be legendary

@justicesagada:

... Face M.anifest moom. Make he dirty u Wotowoto

@Ozonengi2:

M.I Now woman wey you dey want battle hrrrr, Well it's allowed only if you want to retire permanently ,Try. you figure say our woman don't know how to Rap abi , If you dey want disgrace yourself Try . Respect to you man but don't Try ,There're levels to this..

dinofwesh406:

I’m loving this

occupygh_:

About time even MI go weak o. Sw3

_____akala1:

Na women fight oo

