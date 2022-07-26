Ghanaian rapper Strongman has been spotted having a cute father-daughter moment as he rapped with his kid in a video

The rapper and his daughter Simona Osei Strong had a good time as they cruised in a vehicle, rapping Strongman's tune word for word

The little girl's confidence and eloquence surprised many as they gushed over her and dropped some heartwarming comments

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has been spotted rapping alongside his cute little daughter Simona Osei Strong.

The pair had a good time as they jammed to one of Strongman's tunes. The little girl confidently sang the later parts of Strongman's song word for word as she seemed to know the lyrics to heart.

Photo: Strongman and daughter Source: strongmanburner

Source: Instagram

The little girl backed Strongman up with a high-pitched voice as she sang with her dad. The video had fans gushing over the little girl as they were amazed by her confidence at such a young age.

Simona Strong was born in August 2019 but seemed to have matured quite fast as she showed enviable eloquence and confidence at such a tender age. See Video Here

Social Media Reactions

gloriaosarfo said:

It's the Aaaha for me Simona❤

fordjour_patricia also wrote:

the babe want me have babe girl

selormtheblessed also reacted:

She was still looking at the yoghurt seller

nelmichee said:

It her seriousness for me ❤️❤️❤️

nana_ntim_gyakari also wrote:

Saa COVID nkwadaa yi boi

fanteblogger1 commented:

Wei y3 akodaaa

caphuigina found the video hilarious:

Is the mum whos hiding behind not to show in the video got me laughing

oilbadumusic wrote:

Ancestor in a small body.

Source: YEN.com.gh