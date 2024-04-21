Gospel star KODA has reportedly passed away as an insider close to the family has confirmed his unexpected demise

A post on X by Ghanaian journalist Olele Salvador indicates the musician succumbed to a short illness in the early hours of Sunday

KODA’s abrupt demise has left the internet in a state of shock as several fans expressed disbelief

Ghanaian gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known professionally as KODA, has reportedly passed away.

Reports say a source close to the family confirmed the unfortunate passing of the musician.

Gospel musician KODA reported dead. Photo credit: kodedgh233.

Source: Instagram

According to Metro TV Ghana, he passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning after battling with a short illness, said Ghanaian journalist Olele Salvador.

The media personality shared a post announcing the musician's death on X on Sunday, April 21.

See the post below:

KODA’s death leaves netizens in disbelief

Netizens have been left in disbelief as news of KODA’s passing emerged on X. Fans mourned the loss of the beloved talent.

@ewura_bena_x said:

Koda , may his soul rest in peace

@fsAlvin said:

Eih.

@Kobi_Stereo commented:

Herr, this life isn’t promised.

@BineyKoby wrote:

This is a huge loss for the Gospel fraternity and the Ghana music industry. RIP KODA.

@0panaa_1 wrote:

Charley, the good ones Dey die.

@KayPoissonOne commented:

Herh … oh Charley slow.

@baahrichard5 said:

May his soul rest in peace.

@GloriousOm75825 said:

Ohhhh my Goodness. May his wonderful soul Rest in Perfect Peace in JESUS NAME AMEN.

@nickirich14 commented:

HUHHHH NO WAYYYY. Oh chale RIP to him.

@BranchKoda764 mourned the musician:

May his soul rest in peace!

@yrnrgee00 wrote

Herh may he rest well.

@Chief4eva1 indicated:

Life is so short.

@lee_adjoa commented:

Awww, so sad.. wish his family well.

John Dumelo’s meltdown at his mum’s funeral

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor/politician John Dumelo could not handle the sight of his late mum lying in a casket at her pre-burial church service at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, Accra.

The Ghanaian film personality attempted to hold back emotions but failed as he broke down with tears flowing down his face.

At one point, the actor had to bend his head while shedding tears. Dumelo was surrounded by family members and loved ones.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh