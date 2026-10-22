Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson has died aged 71, his family announced on his official social media pages on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

The Swingin’ hitmaker reportedly attended the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony in Nashville on Sunday, October 18, just three days before his death

Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and Luke Combs are among the country stars who have paid tributes to the late singer on social media

Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson has died at 71, just days after making what turned out to be his final public appearance.

Country Music Hall of Famer John Anderson, known for hits such as Swingin’ and Seminole Wind, makes one of his final public appearances before his death at 71. Photo source: John Anderson.

Source: Facebook

His family announced his death on his official social media pages on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. In the statement, they described the singer as “the heart of our family” and said his greatest legacy was the love he gave them.

No cause of death has been made public. Anderson was best known for hits such as Swingin’, Seminole Wind and Straight Tequila Night. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

John Anderson’s final public appearance

According to Men’s Journal, Anderson attended the Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2026 Medallion Ceremony in Nashville on Sunday, October 18.

The annual event formally welcomes new members into the Hall of Fame. Blake Shelton later disclosed that he saw Anderson that Sunday and told him he loved him.

Three days later, his family announced his death. About three months earlier, Anderson performed his signature hit Swingin’ on Larry’s Country Diner.

His final studio album, Years, was released in 2020 and was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson.

The Facebook post, in which his family announces his death, is below.

John Anderson’s career and health battle

Over his career, Anderson recorded 20 Top Ten country hits, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. Swingin’ earned him the CMA Single of the Year award, and he also won the CMA Horizon Award.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. During the early years of his career, he opened shows for legends such as Merle Haggard, George Jones and Willie Nelson.

He faced a major health battle in 2017 and 2018, during which doctors feared a serious illness that later proved benign.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, described him as “a one-of-a-kind song stylist.”

Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw mourn John Anderson

Several country stars have paid tribute to Anderson following news of his death. Blake Shelton, who featured on Anderson’s album Years, shared a photo of the two on social media.

“I am sick and I am stunned. But I am a very lucky man,” Shelton wrote.

“John was my friend,” he added.

Tim McGraw said on Instagram that he was “completely heartbroken by his passing.” Reba McEntire described Anderson as “one of my favourite people in this business,” while Luke Combs wrote, “I sure will miss you, John.”

Blake Shelton's Instagram tribute to John Anderson is below.

Country icon Dolly Parton dies at 80

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dolly Parton died at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. According to her publicist, she died after a brief illness.

The singer was known for classics such as Jolene, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5. Her Imagination Library, which sends free books to children, remains one of her best-known charitable projects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh