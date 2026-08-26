Dolly Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, Tennessee

Her team confirmed she had been battling cancer and was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing

Major stars including Taylor Swift, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, her goddaughter, led tributes to the country icon

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Dolly Parton's cause of death has been officially confirmed as cancer, following the passing of the country music legend at the age of 80 on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

Country music legend Dolly Parton’s cause of death is finally revealed after her death at 80. Image credit: Dolly Parton.

Source: Facebook

A statement from Parton's team confirmed she died after a brief battle with the disease, with family and close friends present at her bedside.

Her team described her as someone who spent her life bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she did, adding that her generosity and humanitarian contributions extended well beyond her music career.

Dolly Parton's final months

The announcement follows a difficult period for the singer, who had spoken publicly about her declining health in the weeks before her death.

In an update shared with fans the previous week, she acknowledged that she had been neglecting her own wellbeing while caring for her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, who passed away in 2025.

Her first major public appearance in several months came in March 2026 at Dollywood, where she addressed the emotional and physical toll of her bereavement.

She acknowledged feeling worn down by grief but expressed her determination to rebuild herself spiritually, emotionally and physically.

Dolly Parton's legacy extends beyond music

Dolly Parton's impact stretched across seven decades of music and philanthropy.

Her Imagination Library programme has distributed hundreds of millions of books to children worldwide, and she also contributed funding that supported the development of a widely used medical vaccine.

Classics such as "Jolene" and "9 to 5" cemented her place as one of the most enduring figures in popular music, while her charitable endeavours earned her a reputation as one of entertainment's most beloved humanitarians.

News of her death prompted an immediate wave of tributes from across the entertainment world. Artists including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry and Eminem all paid their respects publicly.

Miley Cyrus, Parton's goddaughter, was among those who shared a personal tribute to the woman she had long spoken of as a guiding influence in her life.

Parton's family described her legacy as one built on love, compassion and resilience, qualities that those closest to her said defined both her public work and her private character.

The Facebook post announcing Dolly Parton's cause of death is below.

Dolly Parton's philanthropic works emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dolly Parton's extensive charitable contributions that spanned decades and addressed crucial issues such as education, disaster relief, and medical research.

Her efforts, particularly the establishment of the Imagination Library, reflect a profound commitment to improving the lives of countless individuals and communities worldwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh