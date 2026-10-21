Late gospel singer Bernice Offei will be laid to rest at the Legon Interdenominational Church on Saturday, November 14, 2026, her family has officially announced

The Life Is Short hitmaker died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on September 12, aged 63, with tributes pouring in from across Ghana

Before her music ministry took centre stage, Offei worked as a banker and rose to become head of the Card Centre at Standard Chartered Bank

Late gospel musician Bernice Offei, known for her hit song Life Is Short, will be laid to rest at the Legon Interdenominational Church (LIC), her family has announced.

The family of gospel singer Bernice Offei announces that she will be laid to rest at the Legon Interdenominational Church in November. Photo source: Lois hype/Instagram,Gregdom Photography.

Source: UGC

The veteran singer died on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), aged 63.

Fellow gospel artiste Nii Okai first shared news of her passing on Facebook, and tributes poured in from across the music industry.

Days before her death, she had been reported missing in Accra, although reports later indicated she had been located safe.

Her family has not publicly disclosed the cause of death. Among those who paid tribute was Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.

Inside Bernice Offei’s funeral arrangements

In a funeral poster sighted by YEN.com.gh, the family announced that LIC, located at Legon, will host the rites. Her widower, Prof Samuel Kwame Offei, is a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The church will hold a remembrance night on Wednesday, November 11, from 7 pm. On Saturday, November 14, filing past will take place from 7 am, followed by a burial service from 9 am to 11 am.

Burial will be private, with the final funeral rites held at the church after the service. Mourners, who are expected in black on Saturday and in black and white on Sunday, will return to LIC on November 15 for a thanksgiving service at 10:30 am.

The Instagram post in which Bernice Offei’s funeral details are shared is below.

Bernice Offei’s music and banking career

Before devoting herself fully to gospel music, Offei worked as a banker and rose to become head of the Card Centre at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana.

Her music ministry began in the late 1970s while she was a student at Achimota School. She went on to release several albums, including We Are Victors, Me Kosu, Grateful and Life.

Life Is Short and Hold On remain among her best-known songs, with fans often quoting their messages on faith and the brevity of life.

In 2009, she won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

Bernice Offei’s Hold On video resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video of Bernice Offei singing her song Hold On resurfaced after news of her death broke.

In the clip, the singer held a bottle of water and performed an a cappella rendition when an interviewer asked her to sing. Many social media users felt the song’s message mirrored her final days.

Fans flooded the comments with tributes, praying for her soul to rest in peace. Others said her impact would live on through her music.

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Source: YEN.com.gh