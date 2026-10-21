Joey Stuckey suffered a fatal heart attack while on a teaching and performance tour in Madison, Wisconsin

The celebrated musician and guitarist's death came just days before the scheduled release of his new King of Strings EP

His wife Jennifer, to whom he was married for 23 years, confirmed his passing and paid tribute to his resilience

Joey Stuckey, an American guitarist, songwriter and recording engineer, died at the age of 53 after suffering a fatal heart attack while on a music tour in Madison, Wisconsin.

American guitarist Joey Stuckey dies at 53 from a heart attack while on a music tour. Image credit: Joey Stuckey Music

Source: Facebook

His wife of 23 years, Jennifer Stuckey, confirmed his passing and noted that he died in the middle of a teaching and performance programme, doing exactly what he had always loved most.

She recalled a wish he had often expressed:

"When I have to go, I want to go out making music."

Joey Stuckey dies days before EP release

The circumstances surrounding Stuckey's death have made the grief particularly sharp for those who knew him.

He passed away just days before the scheduled Friday release of his new King of Strings EP, a project that now stands as one of his final creative acts.

The American artist's death also came only weeks after the Macon community gathered to mark the 30th anniversary of Shadow Sound Studio, his recording facility on Third Street.

That celebration took place on 29 September during the eighth annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day. Jennifer also spoke of how her husband approached life itself as a gift, viewing every day as additional time he had been granted after surviving a serious illness in childhood.

Joey Stuckey's career built on resilience

Stuckey was born in Green Cove Springs, Florida. As a toddler, he lost his sight following surgery to remove a brain tumour that had damaged the optic nerves in both eyes.

Rather than retreating from life, he channelled his energy into music, eventually relocating to Macon as a teenager.

He enrolled at Mercer University at just 16 and later joined the institution as a professor of music technology.

Over the course of his career, he built a reputation as a guitarist, sound engineer, podcast host, radio host and music columnist.

His family noted that he shared stages with legendary acts including James Brown and Bad Company.

He also served on Atlanta's Grammy board and was a committed advocate for people living with disabilities.

Georgia photographer Matt Odom, who collaborated with Stuckey for more than 12 years, described him as funny, quick-witted and unfailingly positive. Former Macon Mayor Robert Reichert also paid tribute, praising his talent and determination.

Jennifer said she hoped her husband would be remembered as someone who lived with intention and chose joy every single day. His legacy endures through his recordings, his studio work and the countless people whose lives he touched through music.

The Facebook post announcing Joey Stuckey's death is below.

Reggie McFadden dies at 57

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on comedian and actor Reggie McFadden, who rose to prominence through Def Comedy Jam and In Living Colour before later living in Tanzania.

His sister learned of his death at 57 after being contacted by the US State Department. The circumstances surrounding his passing have not been disclosed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh