Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Allen Bailey has died aged 37 at his home in Florida on Tuesday, October 20, 2026

His brother, Alford Bailey Jr., confirmed the news and said the family believes Bailey died of natural causes, although no official cause has been released

Born on Sapelo Island, Georgia, Bailey starred at the University of Miami before recording 22 sacks across ten NFL seasons with Kansas City and Atlanta

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey has died at the age of 37, his family has confirmed.

Family and former teammates mourn ex-Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Allen Bailey, who has died at the age of 37 in Florida. Photo source: Kansas City Chiefs Official Website / Chiefs.com

Source: UGC

The ex-NFL star died at his home in Florida on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. His brother, Alford Bailey Jr., confirmed the news to TMZ Sports.

According to the family, they believe Bailey died of natural causes, although no official cause has been released.

News of his passing first emerged on social media through his former University of Miami teammate, Colin McCarthy.

McCarthy, who described Bailey as family, wrote:

“Lost a fellow brother today… prayers to AB family! Love you Big Cuzzo!”

Allen Bailey’s journey from Sapelo Island

Born on March 25, 1989, Bailey grew up on Sapelo Island in Georgia, a small community that can only be reached by boat.

He attended McIntosh County Academy before earning a place at the University of Miami. At Miami, his powerful build earned him the nickname “Hulk”.

The defensive lineman was named in the All-ACC team twice, including a first-team selection in 2009. His college form caught the eye of NFL scouts ahead of the 2011 draft.

Allen Bailey’s NFL career in numbers

Kansas City selected Bailey in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the Chiefs, enjoying a breakout campaign in 2014 that earned him a four-year contract extension worth $25 million.

One of his finest outings came in January 2016, when he recorded two sacks in a 30-0 playoff win over the Houston Texans. Bailey later joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and played two seasons before his release in February 2021.

Across 133 regular-season games, he finished with 248 tackles and 22 sacks. Former Chiefs teammate Jeff Allen paid tribute, describing him as “a teammate, a friend, a brother.”

The X post from Colin McCarthy, in which he mourns Allen Bailey, is below.

Veteran actor Richard Riehle dies at 78

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that veteran American actor Richard Riehle had died at 78. Riehle was best known for playing Tom Smykowski in the cult comedy Office Space.

He also appeared in films such as Glory and Grandma’s Boy during a career spanning several decades. Tributes poured in from fans and colleagues after news of his death broke.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh