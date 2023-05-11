A video of a little girl went viral after she replicated Rihanna's white outfit from the 2023 Met Gala

The girl's video gained attention on social media, with people praising her stunning cosplay and impressive fashion sense at a young age

The video showcases the girl's attention to detail, capturing the essence of Rihanna's outfit and makeup, and has become a sensation among fans of both Rihanna and the Met Gala

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, where celebrities showcase their most extravagant outfits on the red carpet.

Photos of the little girl and Rihanna. Credit: @lili_raspberry

Following the success of the prestigious fashion event, a little girl identified as @lil_raspberrry seems to be trending over her impressive cosplay of Rihanna's iconic white outfit.

The Met Gala 2023 paid respect to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by making his designs the event's theme, and Riri interpreted it in her unique way.

The video of the little girl's replication has since gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users who are in awe of her attention to detail and fashion sense at such a young age.

The young girl's video has become a sensation, gaining praise from fans of Rihanna.

Social media users applaud little girl's style replication of Rihanna

Armani thediva:

"The Creativity always exceeds what it suppose."

demmy_diva_:

"You nailed it baby."

Jaiomari:

"OKAYYY Londy should have literally been in the Met Gala! Her outfit was 1000% better than everyone there!"

Sweet Lonnie:

"Forget Who Wore It Better! They Slayed The Same!!! When The Gala Met Lil Miss Raspberry! @badgalriri you gonna love this."

Rihanna's Met Gala white dress honouring Karl Lagerfeld fails to impress netizens

Global celebs were dressed to the nines for the 2023 Met Gala, but some, like Rihanna, were criticised.

Vogue said the lavish ceremony occurred on May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In true Rihanna fashion, she made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala 2023 with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella hitmaker, expecting her second kid, wore a big outfit covering her entire body. The upper body of the company was floral, and it hid her baby belly. Rihanna later removed the floral part of the dress, revealing a white silk dress with a flared base.

