Ghanaian actress and host of Onua showtime Nana Ama McBrown and her glam team have been accused of 'style theft'

The 45-year-old wore a 'copy and paste' version of Lady Gaga's Versace gown which she wore to the 2023 Oscars in March

Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant red carpet look

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown is one of the top style icons in Ghana with a talented team of fashion designers and stylists who brainstorm to dress her in unique designed outfits.

The Onua showtime presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, failed to impress a fraction of her fans with her look at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) event held on May 6, 2023.

Nana Ama McBrown (Left) and Lady Gaga (Right) look stunning in these outfits. Photo credits: @iamamamcbrown @ladygaga

Source: Instagram

However, many of her 4 million followers on Instagram, especially over 600 of them, including celebrities have complimented the fashion mogul for slaying on the red carpet.

However, according to checks by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown’s dress is a complete replica of the stunning see-through Versace corset gown Lady Gaga wore to the 2023 Oscars.

The floor-length, long-sleeved dress had a sheer corset bodice, a voluminous skirt and a crystal-encrusted belt that was worn across her hips.

Lady Gaga accessorised it with glossy red lipstick, smokey eyes and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including a 1950s platinum and diamond necklace.

Nana Ama McBrown's fashion designer Esi Asare Addison doubles as a nurse. She is the creative designer behind Efia Odo's elegant church dress that won her GH¢5,000 from a fan on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with a fashion expert who wants to remain anonymous, he stated that:

It is a fashion rule for designers to change 10 things about a look by another designer if they want to take style inspiration from them. The original creative team spent time and lots of resources to create that unique design.

In the case of Nana Ama McBrown's red carpet look, the stylist is very talented but not creative. He didn't follow the fashion rule and just sketched the same thing for the fashion designer to sew. The team should acknowledge the original owner of the design.

Ghanaian fashion designer, Duaba Serwaa has created a unique design with her origami style. However, there is another designer who has taken inspiration from her and everyone can see some similarities about the creations on the red carpet.

Ghanaian media personality Cookie Tee has reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram post

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish red carpet-look.

