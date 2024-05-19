Medikal, in a video, recalled how his wife Fella Makafui's ex-boyfriends took back property they acquired for her after they broke up

The musician and his wife have been having marital issues with his wife for a few months now, with rumours of a separation swirling around

In a long rant, Medikal mentioned how Fella's wine shop was smashed up by one of her exes after a bitter breakup, while another took back vehicles he procured for her after their breakup

Popular Ghanaian musician Medikal has opened up about the ongoing marital issues with his wife, Fella Makafui. The couple, who have been in the limelight for a few months now over their marital woes, and said to have separated.

Medikal, in an attempt to shed light on the character of his wife, recounted incidents from Fella's past relationships. He narrated how her ex-boyfriends reclaimed properties they had once gifted her, following their breakups.

One such incident involved a wine shop owned by Fella. According to Medikal, one of her exes, in a fit of rage after their breakup, smashed up the shop. This incident was publicly documented, with videos of the occurrence swirling around social media. Another ex-boyfriend, he said, took back vehicles he had purchased for her. These incidents, as per Medikal, were reflective of Fella's true character.

The musician went on a long rant and revealed other revelations that have caused a stir in the public.

Medikal sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lisa commented:

Too emotional always men are at fault they don’t listen to their side of the story medikal is hurt nd depressed

joeboy reacted:

They only do this to mens with good heart buh never mind just focus because tomorrow is better than today

KHALIFA said:

Sister Derby is sipping some expensive wine and listening to this with a big smile on her face

Fella's reaction to Medikal's accusations

In a related story, Medikal says things have escalated between him and his ex-wife, Fella Makafui.

The rapper said his ex-wife and her family member called the police into his house after a recent argument.

Fella Makafui shared a new update online, sparking more conversations about the former couple.

