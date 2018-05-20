Kuami Eugene's songs: Top 15 with videos and other details

Many of Kuami Eugene's songs have millions of YouTube views, proving the artist's musical talent and prowess. The Ghanaian musician and songwriter is currently signed to Lynx Entertainment, and his style is a blend of the afrobeat and high-life genres.

Kuami Eugene's songs have been trending in Ghana for a while now. Kuami was a contestant in season 5 of MTN Hitmaker. He emerged third overall in the competition. Shortly after the show ended, he launched his professional music career in Ghana.

Kuami Eugene's songs: Top 15 releases

Did you know that Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene as the future king of high-life music at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards? The young artist is living to his crown by releasing hot music. Check out his top 15 jams, their videos, and other details.

15. No More ft. Sarkodie

Release date: 17th April 2019

17th April 2019 YouTube views: 4.53 million

No more is one of Kuami Eugene's love songs. The track was released in 2019 and is one of his best releases. The jam features Sarkodie, a famous African artist. The two men bring out their best vocals in this masterpiece. The song talks about the pain caused by a girl who does not want him anymore.

14. Ohemaa ft. KiDi

Release date: 19th June 2019

19th June 2019 YouTube views: 7.32 million

Ohemaa was released in mid-2019 and is another top love tune. In this track, the artist and KiDi express love. The artist says no one can love the girl being sang to better than he does. He says he will be everything she needs him to be, and his love will prevail no matter what.

13. Obiaato

Release date: 25th October 2019

25th October 2019 YouTube views: 3.47 million

Obiaato is a thanksgiving song. The singer is grateful for life, his hustle, music, and everyone in his life. The track starts with a thanksgiving verse from the Bible. The quality of the video is fantastic and creative.

12. For Love ft. Conan O'Brien

Release date: 8th November 2019

8th November 2019 YouTube views: 799.96k

For Love is a happy tune that every Ghanaian should dance along to. It elicits positive and happy vibes. This feel-good tune features American comedian, television host, and actor Conan O'Brien. O'Brien adds some spice to the tune. Who knew he would collaborate with a Ghanaian artist on such a magnificent jam?

11. Turn Up

Release date: 10th January 2020

10th January 2020 YouTube views: 2.95 million

Are you looking for a song that will lift your spirits high? Turn Up is the track for you. The musician addresses a few things in his life, including details of his music career. The hook is what makes this track a banger. The dancing, costumes, location, tempo, aand make-up in the video will make you fall in love with this jam.

10. Ghana We Dey ft. Shatta Wale & Samini

Release date: 4th March 2020

4th March 2020 YouTube views: 241.48k

Ghana We Dey is a massive tune featuring the amazing Shatta Wale and Samini. This hot tune talks about Ghanaian people who remain happy regardless of the curveballs life throws their way. It also talks about the love these people have for a good time, including partying. The video mirrors the lyrics.

9. Open Gate

Release date: 7th August 2020

7th August 2020 YouTube views: 8.68 million

Open Gate is a wedding song with astounding beats. This song will get all your wedding guests on their feet. Not only are the lyrics hilarious, but the visuals of the song are also comical. The musician knows how to grab attention through words and dramatisation.

8. Wa Ye Wie ft. Obaapa Christy

Release date: 9th September 2020

9th September 2020 YouTube views: 3.04 million

One amazing thing about Eugene is that he can work with anyone in the industry and produce quality work. That is why it was no surprise when the young afrobeat singer collaborated with gospel musician Obaapa Christy. The singers did well in this track, and Christy flaunted her impressive vocal range.

7. Show Body ft. Falz

Release date: 9th October 2020

9th October 2020 YouTube views: 2.72 million

This track is dedicated to all curvaceous African women who are confident about their bodies. Eugene and Falz are a fantastic pair. The chemistry displayed in this song is encouraging and a good show that Ghanaian artists work well together. Show Body is one of the latest songs by the high-life artiste, and fans cannot get enough of it. Although the track was released in late 2020, it is one of the best Kuami Eugene's songs in 2022.

6. Amen

Release date: 1st February 2021

1st February 2021 YouTube views: 1.35 million

Amen is a deep track in which Eugene asks Jehovah to shower His blessings on him because he is trying his best in life. He promises God to continue working hard so he can make it in the industry. He continues to ask for money in abundance and wishes the same for everyone else.

5. Dollar On You

Release date: 30th April 2021

30th April 2021 YouTube views: 3.62 million

Dollar On You is a banger that has been playing all over Ghana and beyond since its premiere on YouTube. Some found this jam controversial because of the lines, "if you put the body on me, I will put the dollar on you". Critics felt that these lyrics promoted prostitution. However, Eugene clarified the matter by stating the lines refer to the things that partners in love bring in their relationship.

4. Bunker

Release date: 8th October 2021

8th October 2021 YouTube views: 2.35 million

When was the last time you danced and sang your heart out? If you have not done so recently, you should listen to this track. It will get you up and dancing within a second. Bunker talks about standing tall and dancing regardless of other people's opinions. It encourages people to keep going because haters are part of life.

3. Te Na Fie ft Afro Harmony

Release date: 12th November 2021

12th November 2021 YouTube views: 851.8k

Did you know that Eugene self-produced Te Na Fie? This hot tune features the talented Afro Harmony. The two talk about working hard in life and shunning laziness at all costs. They further state that after working hard, one should treat themselves to nice things because life is short.

2. Fire Fire

Release date: 1st February 2022

1st February 2022 YouTube views: 1.13 million

Fire Fire is one of Kuami Eugene's new songs in 2022. The tune is part of his most-anticipated extended playlist, Afro High-life, which was released in November 2021. Fire Fire is a groovy jam with infectious lyrics and amazing production. It is a party song that you should listen to in 2022.

1. Take Away

Release date: 20th May 2022

20th May 2022 YouTube views: 1.07 million

Take Away is one of Kuami Eugene's 2022 songs. This tune reminds people that we all live once, so we must make the best of it. It also reminds people to use common sense when doing things in life to have some balance.

Is Kuami Eugene a high-life artist?

Yes, the artist is a Ghanaian high-life and afrobeat singer-songwriter. Numerous people recognise him as the future king of high-life music in Ghana.

How many songs does Kuami Eugene have?

The artist has released over 20 songs. Some of these are in audio format. In addition, he has written numerous jams for other musicians.

Which song did Kuami Eugene use to win the Artist of the Year?

The artist was named Artist of the Year at the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for all his albums and non-album singles.

What is Kuami Eugene's real age?

The artist's real age is 25 years as of 2022. He was born on 1st February 1997.

Does Kuami Eugene have kids?

Eugene is a father of one. His daughter was born in August 2020.

Where can I download Kuami Eugene's 2022 songs?

You can download his songs from credible sites, including SoundCloud, Google Play Store, and YouTube Audio Library. Beware that some sites may require a subscription fee.

The best thing about Kuami Eugene's songs is they talk about things we see every day. The singer and songwriter is known for the wisdom and grace he shows in his lyrics.

