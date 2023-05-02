American superstar Rihanna stunned in a white gown at the Met Gala 2023, but many people were not impressed

The Met Gala 2023 paid respect to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by making his designs the event's theme, and Riri interpreted it in her own unique way

However, netizens were taken aback by Rihanna's white ensemble, with some comparing it to tablecloths

Global celebs were dressed to the nines for the 2023 Met Gala, but some, like Rihanna, were mocked.

Vogue said the lavish ceremony occurred on 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna graces the 2023 Met Gala's red carpet in a white dress

In true Rihanna fashion, she made a stunning entrance at the Met Gala 2023 with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

The Umbrella hitmaker, expecting her second kid, wore a big outfit covering her entire body. The upper body of the company was floral, and it hid her baby belly. Rihanna later removed the floral part of the dress, revealing a white silk dress with a flared base.

Riri accessorised the look with cat eye sunglasses, gloves and red lipstick for a pop of colour.

Check out the snaps posted by @PopBase below:

Rihanna's Met Gala white dress roasted

When @21metgala posted a video of Rihanna arriving at the Met Gala, netizens had a field day dragging her.

Fans roasted her despite Riri sticking to the theme to honour the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Many people mocked the white dress, while others were disappointed because Rihanna is known for her fantastic fashion sense.

@foxsmooch said:

"It looks like whipped cream on my milkshake."

@abeerayy__19 shared:

"It looks like someone dipped her in whipped cream upside down."

@wuxipan posted:

"This is how I look on the couch with my blanket while watching movies."

@mull11212057 replied:

"Are they supposed to be dressing weird? That's what they're all doing."

@SabirahLohn commented:

"She showed up five hours late looking like your table cloth. #MetGala"

@oyejojoo added:

"I love Rihanna, but it's not giving."

Rihanna Pleads For The Autograph Of A Young Ghanaian Designer, Papa Oppong, Before He Gets Famous

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about International musician and tycoon Rihanna intervening in a Ghanaian designer's direct messages to beg for a signature before he became well-known.

She said she was proud of the aspiring designer's accomplishments and would be thrilled to get his autograph.

After hearing the news online, many people praised him and urged him to seize this fantastic opportunity.

