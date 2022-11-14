This Stunning Bride Did Her Own Makeup For Her White Wedding And She Nailed It
- A business executive based in London is inspiring new brides as she opts to do her own makeup for her dream wedding
- Abigail employed the services of wedding vendors from fashion designers to hair stylists except for a makeup artist
- In a video circulating online, the bold and multifaceted woman was seen using some of the best makeup products for her face beat
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A beautiful bride Abigail has left social media stunned as she opted to do her own makeup for her white wedding.
In a video shared by Moshbridal, the gorgeous and talented business executive was seen wearing a white silky sleeveless pajama top and shorts while using her makeup brushes to apply contouring powder.
She wore long eyelashes to match her flawless face beat, well-trimmed eyebrows, and pinkish lip pencil.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Many social media users and makeup artists have commented on the video.
dejirachel_
She did sooooo goood!! And the hair is lovely
tonimilady
that’s mad!! She did her own make up. Love it!!!
senorfenty
She did an amazing job on the makeup , and the hair ! Y’all slayed
fayvor_lumiere
why's no one talking about her dress❤️❤️.... She is an absolutely adorable bride
mensahabigeal
Wow you killed it namesake... you look so adorable
bertaglittzgh
This is me on my wedding day
jemimabee_
My talented friend so beautiful!
nandi_cole
the most beautiful bride
omalicha_dera
This looks like what I can do
carmela_newman94
Inspiring
mcqueenevents
Wow absolutely beautiful… she looked stunning
karbeesweet
@lhidhiastanley I think you gave her inspo
Pregnant Nigerian lady gives fire dance moves in heels, video causes massive stir on social media as it excites adult fans
In the video, the bride, with an infectious smile, looked stunning in her exquisite bridal hairstyle with hair accessories. She changed into a breathtaking white floor-sweeping gown with billowing sleeves. The groom looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo with shiny shoes.
Ghanaian chef marries in a luxurious star-studded wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the wedding between Ghanaian chef Felix and his long-time girlfriend Wendy.
The member of the all-men private catering company Menscook made headlines with his steamy pre-wedding videos and fashionable wardrobe.
The bride and friend of former Miss Malaika beauty queen Jasmine Djang collaborated with Sima Brew to create a unique wedding gown.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh