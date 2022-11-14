A business executive based in London is inspiring new brides as she opts to do her own makeup for her dream wedding

Abigail employed the services of wedding vendors from fashion designers to hair stylists except for a makeup artist

In a video circulating online, the bold and multifaceted woman was seen using some of the best makeup products for her face beat

A beautiful bride Abigail has left social media stunned as she opted to do her own makeup for her white wedding.

In a video shared by Moshbridal, the gorgeous and talented business executive was seen wearing a white silky sleeveless pajama top and shorts while using her makeup brushes to apply contouring powder.

She wore long eyelashes to match her flawless face beat, well-trimmed eyebrows, and pinkish lip pencil.

A gorgeous bride applying makeup on her wedding day Source@moshbridal

Source: Instagram

Many social media users and makeup artists have commented on the video.

dejirachel_

She did sooooo goood!! And the hair is lovely

tonimilady

that’s mad!! She did her own make up. Love it!!!

senorfenty

She did an amazing job on the makeup , and the hair ! Y’all slayed

fayvor_lumiere

why's no one talking about her dress❤️❤️.... She is an absolutely adorable bride

mensahabigeal

Wow you killed it namesake... you look so adorable

bertaglittzgh

This is me on my wedding day

jemimabee_

My talented friend so beautiful!

nandi_cole

the most beautiful bride

omalicha_dera

This looks like what I can do

carmela_newman94

Inspiring

mcqueenevents

Wow absolutely beautiful… she looked stunning

karbeesweet

@lhidhiastanley I think you gave her inspo

In the video, the bride, with an infectious smile, looked stunning in her exquisite bridal hairstyle with hair accessories. She changed into a breathtaking white floor-sweeping gown with billowing sleeves. The groom looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo with shiny shoes.

