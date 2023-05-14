2014 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Royal Baci has shared breathtaking pregnancy photos

The beauty queen Royal Baci looked splendid in a stunning outfit and makeup for the photoshoot

The beautiful couple, Mr and Mrs Gyasi, looked madly in love while posing in a trending maternity shoot

Ghanaian entrepreneur and beauty queen Royal Baci is the latest celebrity mother in town.

The gorgeous style influencer announced the birth of her first child with her wealthy husband on May 14, 2023, a day for celebrating all Ghanaian mothers.

Royal Baci and her handsome husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @baci-royal

Source: Instagram

Award-winning beauty queen Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie looked stunning in a custom-made dress with a bow-tie sleeve and an off-shoulder sleeve.

The short maternity dress features a long, ruffled tulle skirt that sweeps the floor as she poses with her husband.

Mr Gyasi looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans for the maternity shoot.

Royal Baci documents her pregnancy journey in a short video

The young diplomat Royal Baci welcomed her baby on March 2, 2023. In a beauty video, she was seen rocking elegant maternity outfits during the trimesters of her pregnancy.

She also recorded the delivery process and showed off her baby face while her happy husband showed off his dance moves.

The young mother bounced back quickly as she rocked skintight leggings and designer ensembles two months after delivery.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Royal Baci Flaunts Legs In A Short Dress While Flaunting Designer Bag

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Royal Baci, who married the love of her life Mr Gyasi in April 2022.

The adorable couple constantly travels the world, leaving their followers in awe with their travel wardrobe.

The entrepreneur and Miss Africa country director is among the successful women who have emerged as winners from the famous pageant.

5 Times 2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Looked Radiant In Beautiful Gowns

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, one of the fashionable beauty queens in Ghana.

The former beauty queen, now known as Mrs Gyasi, cemented her status as a style influencer by looking simply lovely in a black jumpsuit.

The stunning fashion influencer, who dazzles in pricey gowns, has a beautiful personality and distinctive style.

Source: YEN.com.gh