Ghanaian event executive based in the UK, Nii Ofori Tackie, known as Alordia, has added his thoughts to the trending debate about Ghanaian artistes in pole position to have sold-out concerts at the O2 Arena.

The conversation has become topical after Medikal's explosive showdown at the O2 Arena's 2800-capacity venue, Indigo.

During a recent interview with Joy Prime, Alordia explained that Black Sherif did not have the clout to pull off a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena.

Alordia backs King Promise to fill the O2

According to Alordia, Ghana needs more time, perhaps about two years, to fill the 20k-capacity O2 Arena. He argued that the milestone had little to do with an artiste's capability and more about timing and market reach.

That said, the event executive established that Black Sherif would not be able to fill the O2. However, King Promise, with his global appeal, could pull it off.

“King Promise would not only attract local fans but also international audiences to his shows.“If King Promise is doing a show right now, I bet you he will get some people from foreign countries to come," Alordia told Joy Prime.

King Promise recently sold out his first-ever debut Asian tour, playing in Singapore, Bali and Indonesia.

In 2021, the event executive established that the milestone would still be impossible for Ghana even if 20 artistes collaborated.

The conversation about Ghanaians getting their breakout moment with the enviable O2 Arena has lingered on for a long time.

Media and marketing executive who has worked with Wildaland, Afro Nation Ghana and the Global Citizen Festival told YEN.com.gh that

"such statements must be based on well-refined insights about the artiste, and I'm hoping Alordia's case is not different. Without data, then whether or not Black Sherif can sell out the O2 Arena is not for Alordia to say.

YEN.com.gh also spoke with entertainment analyst and talent manager with the Guinness Accravaganza festival, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the potential of Black Sherif selling out the venue. He said,

Black Sherif needs to solidify his fan base in the UK before attempting the O2. He has the potential, but if he attempts now, he might fail to sell out, so I somewhat agree with Alordia. However, the right marketing and promoter can be the game changer.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo backs Shatta Wale to sell out O2 Arena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo had argued that Shatta Wale could fill the O2 Arena after selling out the Indigo on two occasions.

While Shatta Wale had an extensive catalogue of seasoned hit songs, Arnold advised the artiste and his team to consider partnering with Live Nation to increase his chances.

