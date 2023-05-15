Chef Hilda Baci is one of the most talented and gorgeous restaurateur in Nigerian with huge following on social media

The new Guinness world recorder holder never disappoints with her stunning looks whenever she steps out

The fashionista is among the female celebrities who invests in their looks as she rocks designer bags and shoes

Nigerian Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci has broken the "longest cooking marathon by an individual" record.

Chef Hilda Baci slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

On Monday morning, the cook broke the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes held by Lata Tondon, who is no longer the Guinness World Record holder.

On Thursday at precisely 4 o'clock in the afternoon, Hilda started the competition by turning on her cooker.

As the first person ever to spend so much time cooking, Hilda continues to cook for 96 hours despite having already shattered the previous record.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some gorgeous photos of the style icon and chef who has gone viral on social media.

Chef Hilda Baci slay in a white ruched top

The style influencer looked stunning in a white long-sleeve ruched top paired with designer leggings. She looked elegant in a long braided hairstyle and flawless makeup as she stepped out.

Chef Hilda Baci rocks classy suit

The famous enterpernuer looked glamorous in a designer outfit by a top Nigerian fashion designer for this photoshoot.

Chef Hilda Baci wore expensive gold accessories and simple ponytail hairstyle for this look.

Chef Hilda Baci rocks a denim jeans

The slay queen stepped out in an animal print long-sleeve shirt and ripped denim jeans. She looked fabulous in a long lustrous hairstyle.

Chef Hilda Baci shows skin a skimpy outfit

The chef executive officer of Food by Hilda looked stunning in a turtleneck crop top and matching mini skirt. She styled her look with a Bottega Veneta bag, beautiful accessories and an expensive pumps.

Chef Hilda Baci turns head in an African print dress

The restaurateur Hilda Baci looked splendid a cutout African print dress as she stepped out. She looked regal in African braids, mild makeup and bold lipstick.

