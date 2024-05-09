Akrobeto has brushed off suggestions for him to undergo a nose-reduction surgery

According to him, he was content and comfortable with the way his nose is and would not attempt to alter it

In a video, he noted that he would rather spend the money on food at 'chop bar' than pay for such a surgery

Kumawood actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, is unperturbed by critics of his nose.

The comic actor who presents the mock news show The Real News on UTV is famous not only for his acting but also for the size of his nose.

So present is his nose in his face, for which he has been nicknamed 'Mr Who Nose Tomorrow', a name he gladly responds to.

Akrobeto has spoken on plastic surgeries Photo source: Instagram/@akrobeto_official

While some are worried about that for him, Akrobeto has firmly shut down those urging him to undergo plastic surgery to alter his prominent nose, emphasising his contentment with his distinctive facial feature.

In a recent television appearance, the actor expressed bewilderment that his nose could be a source of concern for those who do not share his unique characteristics.

"I breathe easily… I cannot get sick. I don't even need oxygen at the hospital. I can really breathe lots of air. My nose doesn't choke," Akrobeto declared.

The actor questioned the merit of cosmetic procedures in the face of life's inevitable realities, suggesting that the funds required for a potential nose job would be better spent on more practical pursuits.

"I would rather eat at the chop bar (local restaurant) with the money," he quipped.

The ace actor, referring to Michael Jackson, reminded critics of the fleeting nature of physical beauty and the inevitability of ageing and mortality.

"No matter what, you will die in life… it's okay to look good, but you can die anytime. No one can escape death. You will definitely grow, you cannot ageing. What didn't Michael Jackson do? But where is he now? Gone," he remarked.

Watch the video below:

Akrobeto rides in luxury car

In another story, Akrobeto recently received an outpouring of accolades and congratulatory notes.

This followed the emergence of a video showcasing his brand-new 2022 Toyota Venza, which made its way online.

Numerous individuals commented on the post, affirming that he genuinely earned this recognition due to his diligent efforts.

