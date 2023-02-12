Award-winning beauty queen, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, is rarely seen, but the style icon always makes a bold statement with her looks

The entrepreneur and Miss Africa country director is among the successful women who have emerged as winners from the famous pageant

Royal Baci married the love of her life in April 2022, and the adorable couple is continuously touring the world, leaving us stunned with their travel wardrobe

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie has shared some sassy photos ahead of 2023 Valentine's Day.

The style influencer and model looked splendid in an animal print wrap dress while enjoying lunch alone in Ghana.

Ghanaian beauty queen Royal Baci flaunts smooth legs in stylish dresses. source: @fashiongurughana

The globetrotter who nearly broke the internet with her phenomenal wedding album always turns heads at star-studded events.

Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, popularly called Royal Baci or Baci GMB, styled her look with a long lustrous center-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Mrs. Gyasi looked fashionable in her expensive sunglasses and gold stud earrings. She modeled in champagne color high heels to complete her look.

Baci GMB placed her leather designer bag on the steel table with a marble surface for the photo shoot.

Top Ghanaian stylist Aakosua Vee and other social media users have commented on Baci GMB's photos

Royal Baci: 5 Times 2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful Queen Looked Radiant In Beautiful Gowns

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie, the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2014, who gained notoriety for her birthday photoshoot.

The former beauty queen, now known as Mrs. Gyasi, cemented her status as a style influencer by looking simply lovely in a black jumpsuit.

The stunning fashion influencer, who dazzles in pricey gowns, has a wonderful personality and a distinctive sense of style.

