Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, in a cute video shared by her mother on TikTok, looked cute as she went toy shopping

The beautiful little girl looked tall and all grown as she walked around the shop, picking toys of her choice with a bright smile on her face

Fans of the actress gushed over how fast Baby Maxin had grown and dropped beautiful comments admiring the little lady

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, melted hearts in a recent TikTok video where she embarked on a cute toy shopping trip with her mom. The little girl looked absolutely adorable as she confidently walked around the store, picking toys with a big smile on her face. Accompanying Maxin was her equally adorable adopted sister.

Baby Maxin shopping with mum and adopted sister. Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

Baby Maxin seemed to have grown up so fast, appearing tall and mature for her age. Her excitement was clear as she carefully selected her favorite playthings, showcasing her refined taste and a natural knack for choosing the best toys.

Fans of the popular actress could not help but shower Baby Maxin with love and compliments. They marvelled at how quickly she had grown and left beautiful comments praising the little lady's charm.

The video shared on social media platforms garnered an overwhelming response, with followers expressing their adoration for the adorable Baby Maxin. Her infectious smile and joyous demeanour had won over the hearts of many.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Baby Maxin and McBrown warm hearts on social media

Fans of Nana Ama McBrown were over the moon after seeing the beautiful footage of Maxin and her mum. They gushed over the adorable pair.

yaahmessiah/maame commented:

Happy Mother’s day Nana. Live long to take care of Maxin and Adepa

tinamaccarthy wrote:

She is growing beautifully

maamefosuaah8 said:

Happy mother's day to you mummy. I pray that a year today another four will be added to Maxin. Amen.

McBrown: Baby Maxin Looks All Grown Up In Video; Leaves Ghanaians In Awe

In a similar story, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, in a video, looked all grown up as she engaged in a conversation with her mother.

The little lady who was a small baby a few years ago now looks tall, strong and eloquent in her speech.

The video left many Ghanaians in awe as they marvelled at how quickly little Maxin had grown.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh