Ghana's Most Beautiful 2014 winner Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie has made headlines with her birthday photoshoot

The former beauty queen, now Mrs. Gyasi looked absolutely stunning in a black jumpsuit cementing her position as a style influencer

The gorgeous fashion influencer has a great personality and unique fashion sense as she slays in expensive gowns

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2014 winner, Abigail Baci-Ara Bentie is in the news after jaw-dropping photos from her birthday shoot were shared online by her glam team.

The eloquent and highly fashionable former beauty queen is not active on social media but she managed to catch our attention with her stylish photos.

Royal Baci as she is affectionately called on social media tied the knot recently in a glamorous private ceremony with a few of her celebrity friends and organizers of Ghana's Most Beauty in attendance.

On the occasion of her birthday, YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Royal Baci in elegant gowns.

1. Royal Baci stuns in a black jumpsuit

The former beauty queen celebrated her birthday on November 16, 2022, in a breathtaking all-black jumpsuit.

The corset apparel was designed with fur and quality see-through lace; nothing we have seen so far this year. She completed her looks with a ponytail hairstyle and black stilettos.

2. Royal Baci glows in a red gown

The outstanding philanthropist looked elegant in a red figure-hugging gown. The off-shoulder corseted gown was designed with glittering sequins and beaded tassels. She completed her looks with lustrous curly long hair and fashionable high heels.

3. Royal Baci wears sneakers and a gown

The style influencer caused a stir as she stepped out in an off-shoulder corset dress and trendy sneakers. The corseted gown was tied in front, unlike the other celebrity styles that are usually at the back.

The designer managed to use quality plain organza fabric to create a ruffle skirt with an extra-long train. As usual, she looked radiant in her flawless makeup and hairstyle.

4. Royal Baci dazzle in her wedding gown

The former beauty queen walked down the aisle in April 2022. She wore a simple yet elegant beaded gown.

Royal Baci’s gown is one of the few celebrity gowns that go down in history as the most stunning beaded white gown.

5. Royal Baci looked beautiful in a long ruffle dress

The beautiful and outspoken beautiful queen looked regal in a gorgeous gown with billowing sleeves as she stood in a boat decorated with artificial flowers.

She flaunted her flawless skin in the thigh-high dress and completed her look with shoulder level coiled hair and heavy makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh