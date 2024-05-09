Perfect Match Xtra contestant Tessy is heartbroken after new housemate Hermes snatched her boyfriend from her

Hermes and JeyChrys spent quality time together during bedtime while Tessy was alone in the house

Some social media users are unhappy with JeyChrys behaving after betraying his girlfriend in the house

Perfect Match Xtra contest Tessy has gained public sympathy after her partner cheated on her with a new housemate on live TV.

The heartbroken reality TV star couldn't control her tears when her ex-boyfriend JeyChrys broke the news to her.

Perfect Match Xtra contestants rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

JeyChrys confidently explained to her that he had kissed another lady, and it meant something to him while she continued weeping.

Tessy delved more into the issue by asking if the duo had more secrets she needed to know during the live broadcast.

Watch the video below;

JeyChrys and Hermes share a passionate kiss

Perfect Match Xtra season two contestants JeyChrys and Hermes looked stunning together in a lovey-dovey video.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have blasted JeyChrys for cheating on his partner in the Perfect Match Xtra house

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

she__fr stated:

Girl if you don’t stop being miserable over there and start to think about how to make your stay memorable and interesting .I DON’T stand no weak girl. Let the child go and look for a man gurrll

_m.arkorful stated:

Bro, am I the only person who can’t open this thing?

_boykayy stated:

JeyChrys just dey spoil the brand waa, who fit knock that guy gimme

bridget_adepa_ag stated:

My question is ; how can someone heard what goes on the diary room?

Slaybyabena stated:

Tessy paaa bio3 broke heart by this time kyere

Chrisodamecharis stated:

Am loving Tessy much now she is suffering like Grace

quainoo9463 stated:

This reminds me of Season 1.Tessy should've learnt sth from itIf you know,you know.

Gracelynewurama stated:

This keeps breaking my heart

sandymoni__ stated:

I mean, jey said it in his introduction, he falls in love quickly and falls out quickly too...so.

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 Female Contestants Rock Stunning Outfits At The Grand Launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning women competing in season two of Perfect Match Xtra, a dating show.

The seven hardworking women set a trend with their gorgeous attire for the big launch on live TV.

Some social media users have commented on the lovely videos TV3 has shared on all social media sites.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh