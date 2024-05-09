A video of a young girl on why she opted to take dance lessons from Afronita is trending

This comes after she remarked that she liked the way Afronita dances and teaches her students

Many people who commented on the video praised the young girl for her decision

A young white girl has earned admiration after a video of her explaining her decision to join Afronita's dance school went viral.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @lstvgh, the pretty young girl who mentioned her name as Alma said her decision to join Afronita's Dance Academy was because she admired the way she dances and teaches her students.

Young girl praises Afronita Photo credit: @lstvgh/TikTok @Afronita and Champion Rolie/Facebook

Source: UGC

She added that another reason she opted to get dance lessons from Afronita was due to her realization that the University of Ghana student is a good person.

When the interviewer quizzed her on whether she wanted to be a dancer in the future, the little girl did not provide a definite answer, adding that she was undecided about that.

The adorable video of the young girl had raked in over 10,000 likes and 85 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young girl for joining Afronita's Dance Academy.

Ranking remarked:

Afronita to the highest

Nafty indicated:

Awwww she felt her instinct

estheradudwirah4 reacted:

She shd have given us a freestyle

glambyabe reacted:

Danita to the whole world

@nanaamabless4 added:

You are at the right place dear

Amina Umaru added:

you are at right place blessings for Afronita

Man celebrates Quables as Afronita excels as BGT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man praised DWP Academy for the strides that Afronita has recently made in her career as a dancer.

In a TikTok video, the man while reacting to Afronita and her dance partner Abigail Dromo's performance, first praised the duo for their electrifying dance moves at Britain's Got Talent.

He then remarked that DWP Academy and Quables must be credited with helping shape Afronita into the dancer she is today.

