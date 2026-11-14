A young Ghanaian model turned heads with her very first runway appearance at Glitz Fashion Week on November 14, 2026

UTV Ghana shared footage of the debut on Instagram, drawing warm reactions from fans across the country

Commenters praised the model's beauty and poise, though one fan noted a stark contrast with the reception she received on TikTok

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A young Ghanaian model has captured hearts online after making her runway debut at Glitz Fashion Week, with UTV Ghana sharing footage of the milestone moment on Instagram on 14 November 2026.

The clip shows the model stepping onto the catwalk in front of a seated audience, drawing admiration from Ghanaians who flooded the comments section to celebrate her first appearance on a professional runway.

Nana Akua Addo and her daughter model at Glitz Fashion Week 2026. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo's daughter models at Glitz event

For many fans, the footage felt like watching a star take her first steps. The warmth in the comment section was immediate, with followers expressing pride in the young model and predicting a bright future ahead of her.

The video comes from an Adom TV broadcast of the event, capturing the energy of the fashion show and the young model Jesusa Norman's confident walk down the catwalk.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians congratulate Nana Akua Addo's daughter

One commenter noted the experience of watching the same post perform very differently across platforms, pointing out that the TikTok version attracted far less kind responses, while Instagram users rallied behind the debutante.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans who responded to the UTV Ghana post.

@simbeann wrote:

"My baby jesusa, this is just the beginning! More doors are gonna open. 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

@_ericaasante commented:

"She's beautiful ❤️"

@dralbie added:

"I've come to believe that there are different Ghanaians on TikTok, comments can be so nasty there and so comments turned off under this same post….. she is beautiful and I'm sure she'll go very far in due course ❤️"

Drabie stated:

"I’ve come to believe that there are different Ghanaians on TikTok, comments can be so nasty there and so comments turned off under this same post….. she is beautiful and I’m sure she’ll go very far in due course ❤️."

The Instagram post is below:

Jesusa Norman confronts Nana Akua Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the tense custody handover involving Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo and her eldest daughter, Jesusa. The confrontation, captured in a viral video, drew widespread attention and divided public opinion.

Jesusa refused to leave and accused her mother of physically mistreating her since childhood. Her allegation has added a troubling new dimension to reports of conflict within the family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh