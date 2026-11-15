Blogger Mari Gyata shared a post on November 14, 2026, alleging that Richard Nii Armah Quaye gave Hajia4real a car he had originally promised his wife, Joana

A Vehicle Licensing Authority Ghana Form A document appeared in the post, adding weight to the claim about the disputed car

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with words of encouragement for Joana Quaye over the alleged hardship she faced during the marriage

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Ghanaians are rallying behind Joana Quaye after her exclusive interview with media personality Sally Mann was posted online.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye opened up about her marriage.

Joana Quaye makes emotional claims about her ex-husband and Hajia4Real. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

RNAQ alleges gives ex-wife's house to Hajia4real

In a trending video, Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wife alleged that he handed over a car he had promised her to musician Hajia4real instead.

The post, shared on November 14, 2026, made the claim particularly eye-catching due to the inclusion of what appeared to be a Vehicle Licensing Authority of Ghana Form A, the standard vehicle registration document, lending a visual layer of evidence to the allegation.

The collage accompanying the post featured images of two women and one man, believed to be the key figures in the dispute.

Joana Quaye's alleged ordeal in marriage

The post struck a chord with many women who saw Joana's situation as a cautionary tale about financial dependence within marriage.

Rather than dwelling on Hajia4real, much of the conversation quickly shifted to sympathy for Joana and the broader lesson her experience appeared to offer.

Reactions to Joana Quaye's story

The comments section filled quickly with messages of support and reflection. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@giftbox_african_wears_and_more wrote:

"This is heartbreaking 🥺"

@adu_makeover said:

"Hmmmm. Mr RNAQ how can you do this to your own wife."

@chary_brave commented:

"Ei Awurade hmmm this is a lesson to some of us ladies to make sure we do our own properties whiles still in marriage. Men can be something"

@iamakosuanicole added:

"Hmmmmmmm As3m ooo"

@missjessonly44 wrote:

"I'm even lost for words".

The Instagram video is below:

Joana Quaye and RNAQ's divorce case

The divorce case between Ghanaian businesswoman Joana Quaye and her former husband, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ), has attracted considerable public attention because of the couple's marriage, business interests and dispute over marital assets.

The couple, who were married for 16 years and have three children together, became embroiled in a lengthy divorce battle that lasted about four years. Their marriage was formally dissolved by the Accra High Court in March 2025, with final orders on property division and financial arrangements delivered on January 20, 2026.

Joana had reportedly sought a GH¢50 million settlement, arguing that she contributed to building the business empire they accumulated during their marriage.

However, the court awarded her GH¢300,000, a one-third share of their Dansoman matrimonial home, two vehicles and GH¢5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Joana appealed to the Court of Appeal, challenging the distribution of the marital assets. She also sought an injunction to prevent the disposal or transfer of certain properties and company shares while the dispute continued.

The case has sparked conversations in Ghana about marriage, women's contributions to family businesses and the fair division of property following divorce.

The Instagram post is below:

Joana Quaye discusses dating her ex-husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Joana Quaye’s reflections on what first attracted her to her former husband, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, including his ambition and disciplined approach to money.

Her account also showed how his financial principles influenced her everyday choices, from spending habits to the hairstyles she chose during their marriage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh