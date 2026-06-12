Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo celebrated her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, online

An entertainment page named shared a detailed report about the celebrity mother on social media

Reactions from fans praised the young woman for her growing style and close family relationship

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Popular actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has publicly celebrated her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, drawing praise from fans across social media.

Ghanaian actress and model Nana Akua Addo’s daughter, Jesusa Menaye, captivates fans with new photos. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

While the Ghanaian celebrity is widely known for her elaborate appearances on movie red carpets, internet commentators are now focusing on her role as a mother.

The update became public following an article published by Nsemwokrom on June 12, 2026. The report emphasised how the young woman has managed to build her own identity and audience through her personal charm.

"Nana Akua Addo may be one of Ghana’s most recognisable actresses and fashion icons, but beyond the red carpets, glamorous photoshoots and entertainment headlines, she is also a devoted mother," the report shared by Nsemwokrom on Instagram read.

"Among the people closest to her heart is her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, a young woman who has gradually attracted attention from fans because of her beauty, confidence and close relationship with her famous mother," the report added.

Read more about Nana Akua Addo's daughter from the Instagram post below.

Emergence of Nana Akua's daughter sparks reactions

The online update quickly triggered a lot of conversation among entertainment followers who noticed the strong physical resemblance between the mother and daughter. Many commentators pointed out that the young lady has inherited her mother's passion for modelling and high fashion presentation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

unique_opoku said:

"She belongs to the global stage! She’s a Met Gala gal❤️❤️❤️❤️."

its_maymary said:

"Oh my days!🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

prechi_30 said:

"It runs in the family 😍❤️."

gracechild247 said:

"Beautiful 🥰😘😍."

onequeen25 said:

"Blue is her colour."

Nana Akua Addo drags Yvonne Nelson over old red carpet claims reportedly targeted at her. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

Nana Akua Addo clashes with Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's statement about red carpets in 2017.

According to a report by Modern Ghana in the earlier stated year, the actress had previously stated that many celebrities in Ghana prioritise slaying on the red carpet rather than using their platforms to address more pressing issues.

Although the reason for her outburst at the time is unclear, the public figure who believes Yvonne Nelson's statement was aimed at her has fired back at the actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh