Inside Nana Akua Addo’s Family: Meet Her Model Daughter, Jesusa Menaye
- Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo celebrated her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, online
- An entertainment page named shared a detailed report about the celebrity mother on social media
- Reactions from fans praised the young woman for her growing style and close family relationship
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Popular actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has publicly celebrated her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, drawing praise from fans across social media.
While the Ghanaian celebrity is widely known for her elaborate appearances on movie red carpets, internet commentators are now focusing on her role as a mother.
The update became public following an article published by Nsemwokrom on June 12, 2026. The report emphasised how the young woman has managed to build her own identity and audience through her personal charm.
"Nana Akua Addo may be one of Ghana’s most recognisable actresses and fashion icons, but beyond the red carpets, glamorous photoshoots and entertainment headlines, she is also a devoted mother," the report shared by Nsemwokrom on Instagram read.
"Among the people closest to her heart is her first daughter, Jesusa Menaye, a young woman who has gradually attracted attention from fans because of her beauty, confidence and close relationship with her famous mother," the report added.
Read more about Nana Akua Addo's daughter from the Instagram post below.
Emergence of Nana Akua's daughter sparks reactions
The online update quickly triggered a lot of conversation among entertainment followers who noticed the strong physical resemblance between the mother and daughter. Many commentators pointed out that the young lady has inherited her mother's passion for modelling and high fashion presentation.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:
unique_opoku said:
"She belongs to the global stage! She’s a Met Gala gal❤️❤️❤️❤️."
its_maymary said:
"Oh my days!🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."
prechi_30 said:
"It runs in the family 😍❤️."
gracechild247 said:
"Beautiful 🥰😘😍."
onequeen25 said:
"Blue is her colour."
Nana Akua Addo clashes with Yvonne Nelson
Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's statement about red carpets in 2017.
According to a report by Modern Ghana in the earlier stated year, the actress had previously stated that many celebrities in Ghana prioritise slaying on the red carpet rather than using their platforms to address more pressing issues.
Although the reason for her outburst at the time is unclear, the public figure who believes Yvonne Nelson's statement was aimed at her has fired back at the actress.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh