A.A. Dorothy, known by her pageant name Ahenfie, beat nine other finalists to claim the Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 crown

The grand finale, themed The Aura Season, took place at The Palms Convention Centre inside La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra

Musical performances from popular Ghanaian artists, Mr Drew and Lasmid, lit up the highly anticipated finale night

A.A. Dorothy, the contestant who competed under the pageant name Ahenfie, was crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2026 at the competition's grand finale held on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

The Aura Season: Ahenfie is crowned the winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2026. Image credit: Miss Malaika Ghana

Source: Facebook

The event, billed as The Aura Night, took place at The Palms Convention Centre inside La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, drawing an audience eager to see which of the season's finalists would take the crown.

The Aura Season grand finale

Dorothy emerged from a field of ten finalists who had spent weeks navigating a series of challenges designed to test their confidence, intelligence, communication skills and individual talents.

Her fellow contestants included Ruky, Senam, Addison, Angela, Naa Lamioko, Abena, Enam, Tricia and Boatemaa.

The 2026 edition ran under the theme The Aura Season, a concept that placed individuality and self-assurance at the heart of the competition.

The night was elevated by live performances from Ghanaian artists Mr Drew and Lasmid, turning the finale into a full entertainment spectacle beyond the pageant itself.

Miss Malaika Ghana's Legacy

Miss Malaika Ghana is a long-running beauty and reality television pageant produced by Charterhouse Ghana.

Since its launch in 2003, the platform has offered young Ghanaian women the chance to demonstrate leadership potential, talent and poise on a national stage.

With her win, A. A. Dorothy succeeds Akosua Arhin, who held the title following her victory in the 2025 edition. Dorothy now joins a distinguished line of queens who have worn the Miss Malaika Ghana crown, stepping into a role that carries both public responsibility and national visibility.

Her coronation has since drawn congratulatory messages from supporters and social media users across Ghana, celebrating her as the newest face of the prestigious competition.

The Facebook video of the moment Ahenfie was crowned the winner is below.

Nana Konadu wins GMB 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Konadu and the five other finalists in the 2026 Ghana’s Most Beautiful legacy edition.

At 20, the UPSA student won an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car and GH₵200,000 after proposing a project to support single mothers, people with disabilities and autistic children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh