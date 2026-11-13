Popular Nigerian cleric, author and speaker Funke Felix-Adejumo has achieved a major academic milestone at the age of 63, four years after returning to school

Her husband, a popular Nigerian pastor, celebrated the achievement on Instagram, describing it as a huge milestone in the history of their entire extended family

Many social media users have flooded the comment sections with congratulatory messages, with some describing her academic journey as a source of inspiration to them

Popular Nigerian cleric and author Funke Felix-Adejumo has graduated with a First-Class law degree at the age of 63.

Nigerian cleric and author Funke Felix-Adejumo bags a First-Class law degree from Elizade University at the age of 63. Photo source: @temilolasobola/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She enrolled to study law at Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, in 2022 at the age of 59. Before then, she had earned a degree in English Language from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

News of her achievement spread online after the university’s convocation ceremony on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Several Nigerian outlets, including Pulse Nigeria and TVC News, have since reported on her success.

In July 2026, some reports wrongly claimed she had graduated from the Nigerian Law School, which her management later corrected.

Funke Felix-Adejumo’s First-Class law degree

According to reports, Funke graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree with First-Class honours. She reportedly emerged as the top student in her class.

Reflecting on her journey, she broke down her four years of study into 48 months, 4,032 days and 96,768 hours.

Before she can practise law in Nigeria, she will still need to attend the Nigerian Law School and be called to the Bar.

The Instagram post from Temilola Sobola, in which Funke’s achievement is shared, is below.

Felix Adejumo celebrates wife’s achievement

Her husband, Bishop Felix Adejumo, the lead pastor of Agape Christian Ministries, celebrated her on Instagram.

“Big congratulations my Darling, an amazing Woman of inestimable beauty and brain,” he wrote.

He described the moment as a huge milestone in their family history due to her incredible performance.

“We as a family are proud of your achievements,” he added.

Funke Felix-Adejumo’s achievement inspires many

Many social media users congratulated Funke and described her journey as inspiring. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

_oyindasolamii said:

“This will be me in few years. I’m still gonna get that law degree insha Allahu. Congratulations mama.”

kikelomofaleye said:

“OMG mummy big congratulations we are so proud of you and thank God for this achievement.”

bagsnmore_01 said:

“Inspiring.”

olaskocomedy said:

“Congratulations to her.”

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong emerges top law graduate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akosua Achiaa Sarpong won the John Mensah Sarbah Award as the best all-round candidate in Ghana’s Professional Law Examinations.

She received the honour at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on October 9, 2026. A KNUST Faculty of Law graduate, she was one of 1,568 lawyers called to the Bar this year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh