Ghanaian beauty queen Nadia Owen Marti Saladie, known for her appearance on Miss Malaika Ghana in 2022, reportedly died at age 27

News of her passing surfaced on TikTok on January 31, 2026, with a relative confirming the death occurred due to complications during childbirth

Nadia, an accomplished former student and pageant contestant who competed in Miss Jayee 2019 and Miss Malaika, was married to Alberto Marti Saladie

Ghanaian beauty queen Nadia Owen Marti Saladie, most known for appearing on Miss Malaika Ghana in 2022, has reportedly passed away.

According to reports, the 27-year-old passed away due to complications arising from childbirth.

News of Nadia’s death went viral on TikTok on January 31, 2026, stirring sorrow among Ghanaians on the social media platform.

A relative of the young model shared a photo collage of her with sad emojis mourning her death.

“My beloved aunt, Nadia, broke my heart,” she stated.

Below is the TikTok post mourning Nadia Owen's sad death.

Who was Nadia Owen?

Nadia Owen was born on October 20, 1998, and began distinguishing herself as a high achiever at an early age, as she won an award for being the best graduating student.

She attended Anson Senior High School for her secondary education and proceeded to Jayee University, where she entered into the world of pageantry by competing in Miss Jayee, 2019 while studying for Public Relations degree.

During her final year at Jayee, Nadia gained nationwide prominence after entering the Miss Malaika pageant, where she was involved in many memorable moments.

In a post introducing her to the public, she shared that she worked as a junior accounts manager at Compu Ghana and laid out her favourite quote:

“I believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them," she said.

Nadia Owen was married to Alberto Salami before her tragic death.

According to her husband, her final funeral rites are scheduled for the Lashibi Funeral Home on February 3, 2026.

Below is a TikTok video of Nadia Owen during her time on Miss Malaika.

Reactions to Nadia Owen’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of Nadia Owen.

Abena Serwaah Brakatu❤️💕 said:

"My junior in SHS, very cool girl oooo."

Precious 🎀 wrote:

"RIP cousin, we are still in shock 😩😩😩💔💔. You’ve left nursing wounds in our heart, you will forever be in our heart 😭😭😭😭😭. Awwwwwn, Nadia 😩😩😩."

Acura TLX ❤️ commented:

"Eii, herr, death is wicked oooo, this pretty lady, aahhhhh😭😭💔💔💔."

Ghanaian doctor Benedict Ampea-Badu reportedly passes away in a tragic accident while jogging on January 6, 2026. Image credit: PIWCSakumono, CommunityNewsAfrica

