The FIFA World Cup is the most competitive sports activity worldwide. It features teams from different continents. The world Cup tournament is organized so that each participant can compete in qualifying matches with other teams from the same region to determine who gets a spot to play in the tournament. As a result, some countries always succeed in qualifying, while others don't. So, which country has never missed a World Cup?

Morteza Pouraliganji of Iran and Raheem Sterling of England in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Some countries are grounded in the game of football and have a greater chance to make it through the regional qualifying matches to secure a spot in the most popular sports activity. Yet, some countries find it challenging to qualify and participate.

Which country has never missed a World Cup?

Countries like Italy, Argentina, and Mexico are strong football nations that have made notable appearances in the tournament. Nonetheless, check below the most World Cup appearances by country:

1. Brazil (22 appearances)

Brazil is the only country that has consistently participated in the World Cup. As a result, their football teams have ranked among the best globally.

Has Brazil ever missed a World Cup?

No. Out of the 22 times they have appeared in the tournament, they hosted it twice and won the trophy five times, which no country has done before.

2. Germany (20 appearances)

Germany is another football powerhouse in Europe and globally. They have qualified for the tournament . Like Brazil, Germany has hosted the game twice and won the trophy four times, just one place behind Brazil. So, they are making their 20th World Cup appearance in the 2022 tournament.

The German national team lines up before the match. Photo: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

3. Italy (19 appearances)

The third country to have the most appearances at the World Cup is no other country but Italy. They have hosted the tournament twice and won the trophy four times, just like their neighbours, Germany. But unlike their neighbours, they have missed the World Cup five times and qualified in 18 editions of the highest sports event worldwide. Their 19th feature is in the 2022 tournament.

4. Argentina (18 appearances)

Argentina has some of the best players and is among the giant football countries that have qualified for the World Cup the most times. They have qualified 18 times, including the 2022 tournament, won the trophy twice and hosted the competition once. Nevertheless, their stats make them one of the most successful football teams globally.

5. Mexico (17 appearances)

Mexico has been favoured as a football nation. But then, they have yet to be successful in the tournament by winning the trophy. Their best journey in the tournament ended in the quarter-finals, even though they hosted the competition two times. Mexico has qualified for the tournament 17 times, including the 2022 tournament, in all their endeavours. This makes them the fifth country to have had the most World Cup appearance.

Most World Cup appearances by players

There are a handful of players that have played more than four editions of the World Cup. At the same time, some have been featured in many tournaments more than others. Some of the players below have been listed in their country's World Cup squad for five tournament editions:

Antonio Carbajal (Mexico) - 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966;

Lothar Matthäus (Germany) - 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998;

Rafael Márquez (Mexico) - 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018;

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022;

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) - 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014;

Andrés Guardado (Mexico) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022;

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) - 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022.

While those mentioned above have been featured the most in World Cup matches, the have played the most games in the tournament:

Lothar Matthäus (Germany) - 25 matches;

Miroslav Klose (Germany) - 24 matches;

Paolo Maldini (Italy) - 23 matches;

Uwe Seeler (Germany) - 21 games;

Diego Maradona (Argentina) - 21 games;

Wladyslaw Zmuda (Poland) - 21 matches;

Cafu (Brazil) - 20 games.

What country has never won a World Cup?

Some countries yet to win the trophy include all African and Asian countries and most European and American countries. More importantly, South Africa has yet to win the tournament, even though they are the only African country to have hosted the tournament.

Costa Rican football fans celebrate in the streets of San Jose. Photo: EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Which Arab team is not participating in the 2022 World Cup?

The United Arab Emirates did not qualify for the 2022 tournament. Generally, Middle East countries are outside the powerhouse when it comes to football. Many of them are yet to qualify for the competition.

Qatar, a country in the Middle East, is hosting the 2022 tournament. Nonetheless, the Arabs have an advantage as the tournament is being played on their turf.

Has any country made it to every World Cup?

Yes. Only Brazil has made it to every tournament played since the inception of the tournament in the 1930s till date. They have an impressive historical record in their participation so far.

Has England ever missed a World Cup?

England has missed the tournament a few times. However, according to history, some say football originated in England. This was proven when England won the tournament in 1966 when they hosted the tournament. So far, they have participated 16 times, including the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Which country has never missed a World Cup? Brazil is the only country that has appeared in all the World Cup editions. Most nations strive to get a spot in the game. The game helps in bringing countries together and assists countries in showcasing their high-held values.

