200+ cute goodnight messages for her that are so heart-touching

It is a thoughtful gesture to send a goodnight message to a loved one. Your text can lighten her moods and make her feel special and loved. With this in mind, discover cute goodnight messages for her from this list.

Your wife or girlfriend deserves cute goodnight messages for her every evening. Sending a lovely message before she retires to bed shows that you have been thinking about her.

Cute goodnight messages for her

Each goodnight message you send your spouse or partner should be emotional and sensational. Open your heart and let her know how much you love her. This article shares the following messages:

Cute goodnight messages for her to make her smile

Romantic goodnight message for someone special

Heart-touching goodnight text for her

Cute goodnight messages for her long-distance

Goodnight message to make her fall in love with you

Cute short goodnight messages for her

Sweet goodnight messages for her

When wishing a spouse or partner goodnight, ask how her day was, and tell her how much you miss her. It is a simple way of re-establishing romance and demonstrating to your partner that you are interested in her and her life.

Cute goodnight messages for her to make her smile

Send a personalized goodnight message to somebody special. Make your message as simple or poetic as possible, and customize it with their favorite colors and imagery.

As the day turns into night, keep your worries out of sight. Close your eyes and sleep; all the good times are yours to keep. Sweet dreams and goodnight.

I could stay up and talk with you until the sun comes up. Thanks for being the best girlfriend I could ever ask for. Goodnight.

Before you fall asleep, take a moment to feel gratitude for what a great person you are, and I'll do the same. Thanks for being the best. Sweet dreams, babe.

Every day I spend with you is the new best day of my life: sleep well and have sweet dreams. I hope you are tucked in nicely and tightly. See you in my dreams, my love.

I want to say goodnight, sweet princess. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. I could stay up all night thinking of you, but here's to hoping I find you in my dreams—goodnight, love.

Today was the best because I got to spend it with you. Thank you for always being someone I can count on. Hope you have a great night's sleep.

I hope you are ending your day with happy thoughts and gratitude, and I am looking forward to a morning as wonderful as yours: goodnight, LOVE.

I hope you fall asleep and dream of the most beautiful things, only to wake up and find them real. Goodnight, sweetheart.

Goodnight, sleep tight. Now the sun turns out his light. Goodnight, sleep tight, dream sweet dreams for me, dream sweet dreams for you.

I can't help myself. My mind is agitated, and so is my heart. My mind can't stop thinking about you, and my heart can't stop feeling for you. I love you. Goodnight.

I can't tell you how grateful I am to have you in my life. Falling asleep with a smile on my face, awaiting the moment I hear from you in the morning. Goodnight.

I crave that I'm right beside you, watching you have a restful slumber through the night. However, I would be dreaming about you when I close my eyes.

As you fall asleep, know that you are the last thing I think about at night and the first thing on my mind in the morning. Sweet dreams, my love.

I am grateful for the day we shared, and I patiently await what tomorrow has in store. Sleep tight, and goodnight.

I hope you are comfy and ready for a beautiful night's sleep. I look forward to hearing your voice in the morning. Goodnight.

Goodnight, sleep tight; I can't wait to see your smile in the morning. Wishing you the sweetest dreams as you drift off to sleep. Goodnight, my love.

Hey gorgeous! I wish you were thinking about me as I was thinking about you. Now, go to bed imagining that my arms are wrapped around you.

I am so lucky to have such a great woman to feel thankful for every night before I fall asleep. May your pillows be soft, your blankets be warm, and your mind be filled with how much love there is for you. Goodnight, I love you.

It's a battle I face every day. To let you fall asleep or miss conversing with you as the day fades. Goodnight, my love.

You are as beautiful as a dewy rose petal, which I would always want near me. Goodnight, baby. May you wake up tomorrow refreshed and ready to beat challenges. Sleep tight, my love.

As the day turns into night, keep your worries out of sight. Close your eyes and sleep; all the good times are yours to keep. Have an excellent slumber.

I hope you sleep so well tonight. May you wake up to this message in hopes of it bringing a big smile to your face.

As I fall asleep, I am grateful to have you. I could not feel luckier and look forward to all the fantastic days ahead. Goodnight.

I am feeling so comforted for having the most wonderful person. Thank you for being the best. Sleep well. I wish I could be there to give you a big goodnight hug.

Think of all the good moments from today and rest easy to be ready for many smiles tomorrow. Goodnight.

I admire it when you stop being a fantasy and become a reality; as each day passes, what I feel for you grows. Goodnight, my beautiful princess.

I hope you are ending your day with a positive thought and a grateful heart. Have a wonderful sleep.

Each day and night that passes, I prefer to tell you how I feel for you. So tonight, I plan to make my wish come true. I love you and wish that you feel the same about me. Goodnight, dear.

Sleep sounds like a baby. But if you cannot, know I'm just a text away. I am the most blessed man to meet you and share brief moments each day. Happy dreams, lovely crush.

Can anything be perfect in life? This question may haunt others but never me because I have you as an example. Goodnight, my precious love.

Romantic goodnight message for someone special

Send a goodnight message to an important woman in your life, and keep it simple. If you are looking for a cute goodnight message for her, use these lovely texts:

Good evening, my sweet lady. I hope today was lovely as you are, and I hope you wake in the morning feeling beautiful as ever. I love you to the moon and back.

I must be a great man to have met such a sweet girl whose beauty can't be hidden even at night. Your realness is what keeps me going. I love you. Good evening, honey.

Hey, lovely. Did you know that I had a good day thinking of you? I hope today was kind to you as well. May you have a good night. I will be here for you when you wake up in the morning.

Have a good sleep, my sweet girl. The love I have for you makes waking up every morning worth it.

Queen of my heart, you are the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing that crosses my mind when I sleep. Thank you for making me feel so special and lucky. Goodnight and dream me.

I hope you know how honored I am to call you my wife. I wanted you to know this before you close your eyes for the evening.

Hey, pretty face. I hope today has been good for you. I have been thinking about you and how much impact you have had on me. I will be lying next to you when you wake up. Goodnight.

My darling, you are the last thing I think about before I fall asleep and the first thing I think about when I wake up. I love you so much. Sweet dreams.

My sweet lady, I presume your day has been as lovely as you are. Sleep and rest well so you can wake up younger and more energetic for tomorrow's big day.

My dear, I hope today treated you well. There was so much going on, and I was proud of you. You are strong and beautiful, and I wish you a good night. I love you.

For once, I wish I could come into your dreams and show you that you are loved in every way possible! I wish you goodnight. I'll love you twice as much in the morning.

I cannot wait any longer for that day when we spend our life together. I hope that you know I am ready for all of it. This is one of the last nights we must be apart from, and I am prepared to start forever with you. I love you, darling.

Before you close your eyes and sleep, let me convince you I'll be by your side, protecting and loving you forever!

Before you sleep, I wanted you to know that I would have waited an eternity to meet you, but I'm glad I found you when I did.

I wish goodnight to the girl who made all my dreams come true by coming into my life. But, if you are a dream, I don't want to wake up.

They say there is no such thing as a perfect life. They seem to have no idea what having you in my life is like. So, please close your eyes, my dear, and dream of tomorrow.

Goodnight to the angel who is the reason for my smile and magically makes all my troubles disappear with a simple kiss. I love you, honey.

My love, today might have been hard for you, but remember you are strong. I cannot even imagine myself as strong as you are. You are all the things that are right and good in the world, and I want you to remember that as you sleep. I love you.

Do you know what is temporary? This night, this moon, and these stars will all disappear in the morning. But do you know what is permanent? Our love. It will last forever. So have a lovely evening, my love.

You might not notice it, but I still get butterflies whenever I see you. Even when I am already with you, I still can't wait to see you in my dreams.

You are one in a million and an angel in human disguise. I hope you sleep well and have dreams as beautiful as you are. Goodnight!

Before I fall asleep, I just wanted to tell you again how much you mean to me. Thanks for making every day a good day. Goodnight, love of my life.

I ask for two favors whenever I pray to God before I sleep. For you to have a lovely night and for Him to watch over you as He guides you into the land of beautiful dreams.

Sleep tight and enjoy the lovely dreams coming your way. I love you more each day than before; sweet dreams, love. Goodnight, my love. I'm so lucky that you are mine.

You are the only woman for me. That's why I always think about you from when I wake up to when I fall asleep.

I cherish our moment together and can't wait to see you again. I'm already looking forward to your good morning text—goodnight, honey.

I am sending sleep angels to watch over you while you sleep. I wish I could fall asleep in your arms, snuggling next to your heart. I hope they don't get scared by your loud snores!

You deserve to have a fantastic night. I could text you all night, but then we'd be too tired to text all day: goodnight, beautiful girl.

Sleeping without you by my side is hard, but the time will come when we won't have to be separated anymore. Until then, let's meet in our dreams.

You're beautiful, intelligent, and so kind. I wanted to tell you all this before going to sleep. Hoping you have the best dreams about me tonight!

Heart-touching goodnight text for her

Send a lovely goodnight message, whether you live close to your girl or are in a long-distance relationship. Goodnight text for her in a long-distance relationship should be longer and more comprehensive. Tell her when you feel aroused, and talk of your next meet-up.

Goodnight babe. I wish you a restful evening.

How was your day? I hope you had a day as elegant as you are.

You have taught me kindness, and I will always be grateful. Good evening, my lover!

I hope all your dreams come to pass when you wake up tomorrow. Have a lovely night, love.

I am sure that I was the only man meant for you. For this reason, I will always be the last person to wish you a lovely evening and the first to say, "Good morning, beautiful."

Even if we are far apart tonight, I keep calm because I know I will be with you again in the morning. I am lucky to have you in my life.

As you down your head to sleep, have a great night with the assurance that nothing can ever take the special place you hold in my hold. I will love you for eternity.

Whenever I go to bed, I hug the pillow, hoping you are. I miss your presence more than anything in this world. It is impossible to live life without you, darling.

I'm not too fond of it when darkness falls because it reminds me I won't hold you in my arms and kiss you goodnight. I wish the distance between us would go away.

Twinkle, twinkle, little star, How I wonder where you are. You are my star—Goodnight, baby.

Can I keep you near or far? I want to keep you to myself forever. Lovely evening, my little shining star!

I wish you the sweetest dreams, my princess. Rest your head on your pillow and close your eyes.

I will be right beside you. Let's meet together in our dreams. Where shall we go? To the moon.

I love you more than life itself. Sleep tight.

Please walk to the front of your mirror and tell the person you see in there that it's time to go to bed.

You can only be sure of a sweet dream by dreaming about me. Sleep tight.

Don't forget to send me a goodnight message because I won't sleep until I receive it. Have an excellent sleep.

I won't advise you to dream big tonight since you might not carry all of it when you wake up.

I have never been this amazed by your incredible abilities to transform everything into beauty and wonder.

As you fall deeper into slumber, I have only one wish: that I might become the man you deserve in this life. You are more than words can ever describe.

Words are not enough to express my feelings without having you beside me daily. If wishes were horses, you could lie here next to me, my woman.

One look my way is a sure guarantee that my life had become brighter. Yet, I wonder what I did to deserve a woman like you. You mean the whole world to me.

I know you are miles and miles away, but I wish I could get another chance to let you sleep in my arms. Have a lovely evening, the one I love.

I am always grateful for every day that passes by. It is always a chance and opportunity for me to love you more. So sleep tight, my empress.

The sky above is full of countless stars, but I am lucky to have you as the only star that greatly matters in my life. I promise to love you forever.

My memories, dreams, and goals have one thing in common: you. You are essential to my life, and I cannot do without you. Stay with me forever.

I never realized how hard it is to sleep without hearing your cute snores next to me. Hoping you have the best dreams about me tonight! Goodnight, my love.

You're probably asleep, but I want this to be the first thing you see in the morning: I love you. I love you, my captivating princess. Goodnight.

I am sending you kisses and hugs for a beautiful and peaceful sleep. I wish we didn't have to sleep so we could keep talking!

Nothing can take your place in my life except a good night's sleep. So, have a beautiful evening, my love.

Cute goodnight messages for her long-distance

Share a goodnight love message with her daily and watch her deeply fall for you. Be your queen's king. Tell her in your sweet messages that you love her and even promise to protect your relationship. Below are some cute messages to send her:

My heart's keeper is a beautiful angel with a dimple on her cheek and hazel eyes. May she fall asleep and wake up ready to fly. Goodnight, baby.

The bed bugs are gone, and the boogeyman has gone away. All that's left is just you and me.

What a good day we've had. Let's end this wonderful day with beautiful dreams of you and me.

You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. Goodnight, my love. Best wishes to you as you sleep.

May tomorrow bring you beautiful things and have all your dreams come true.

It's time for bed, they said. You're going to have magical dreams, they said. So, what are you waiting for? Close your eyes and go to bed.

Your wildest dreams will be coming true tonight as you sleep. Sweet dreams, my lover.

I've sent the moon and stars a message to grant your every wish. They'll be shining down upon you as you drift off to sleep.

Nothing can shatter your aspirations if you are determined to bring them to reality. So here I am, wishing you a good night's sleep.

Don't be unnerved because of your bad day, but have faith that tomorrow will present you with every opportunity you lost today. Have a good sleep.

If you desire to fly, you must make the bird your best friend—goodnight, honey.

Darling, there is so much power in you to allow simple troubles to win over you. You are a star. Have a good evening.

Always see yourself as a conqueror, and you shall ride over every obstacle to success. Have a beautiful sleep.

Relax and unwind; may your dreams be kind. Rest in knowing that as you sleep, you're on my mind. I am happy to rest after all the hard day's toils. Sleep well, my dear lover.

I do not doubt that you are the reason the moon and stars appear every night. So have a sleep full of sweet dreams.

I hope your pillow will release nothing but the sweetest dreams for you tonight. Sleep well.

I am sending you the warmest thoughts and prayers as you rest your head on your pillow and fall asleep.

I will miss you dearly when the night comes and we are to say goodnight to each other. Sweet dreams, love.

How can a queen like you sleep alone? Good evening, lover.

I miss you so much it hurts. Sweet dreams, baby!

I miss the days that we used to hang out and sleep together. A long-distance relationship is challenging, but we will manage. Have a good sleep.

I hope that your day was as smooth as your skin. Goodnight, my love!

I love you more than I have loved anyone in life. Sleep tight.

How are you, baby? I wish you the sweetest of dreams. May the moon and stars shine bright on your window tonight. Rest well, my love.

Was your day easy or hard? I hope it was easy. Sleep well.

Good evening, my dear. Have a sleep full of sweet dreams.

May the sandman come quickly and close those beautiful eyes of yours. Tomorrow is another day with lots of exciting, fun things planned, so hurry and get to sleep.

You're the best! Just letting you know before bed. Goodnight! I'm sending warm hugs and sweet kisses to you.

Sleep well. But if you get insomnia, I'm just a text away! Goodnight to the most beautiful person on earth. Have the sweetest of dreams.

If you promise to dream of me, I promise to dream of you. I couldn't sleep without saying I love you. Goodnight, my love.

Goodnight message to make her fall in love with you

Get in your lovey-dovey moment and tell your girl how you adore her. Lovely goodnight messages should not sound too serious. Instead, they ought to be fun.

I am always thinking about your fabulous self every tomorrow and till infinite.

I love you today, tomorrow, and till infinity: sleep tight, my woman.

Goodnight love. I wish you nothing but the best as you work on your projects.

Get enough rest to have a clear mind as you start your new job tomorrow: goodnight, baby.

Sweet dreams to the one and only girl I care about in the whole wide world.

Dreams are what make our days so lovely. Goodnight mine!

Beautiful, wonderful, magical dreams are exciting and fun. So let's go to sleep and quickly dream of wondrous places.

I love you so much. I wish I could hold you tonight.

How is my baby? Did anyone annoy you today? I'm here to hear your rants. Sleep well when you go to bed.

As the sun goes down, the moon and stars come out. It is time to have all your troubles and worries forgotten.

I sleep, hoping that you will be in my reality when I wake up in the morning. I love you.

Whenever I lay down in bed, my final wish before I sleep is to hold you tight in my arms. Every thought that crosses my mind is of you.

I hate the long distance between us. I wish you were right here next to me. I long for the day you will be back in my arms. Have a great evening.

A night without you sleeping next to me is nothing but a painful task. I miss the cuddles and long, passionate kisses.

As the clock ticks into midnight, I wish you goodnight and tell you that you mean the world to me.

I have never seen such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman like you. Since you came into my life, you have become my whole world. Sleep tight!

My affection grows fonder every time I see you. Unfortunately, you are not with me now, but I look forward to seeing you soon.

As the night fast approaches, I hope, pray, and wish that the stars and the moon could watch over you, my angel.

If I were a blanket, I could wrap my arms around you and hug you tightly as you fall deeply asleep.

I love being the person who tells you goodnight—tonight and every night! If you get cold tonight, I hope you feel the warmth of my love blanketing you.

Every day that passes by, I miss your presence more and more. It makes me realize that I only want to be with you alone.

If I were the Sandman, I'd add sparkle to your sand and sweetness to your dreams. You're probably asleep, but I want this to be the first thing you see in the morning: I love you.

I'd call and sing you a lullaby, but that could cause you nightmares. Hurry and go to sleep…so you can dream of me!

You give me a reason to love you again over and over each day. You are my gift from above. Enjoy your evening.

Tomorrow night, I'll kiss you to sleep. Tonight, I'll dream about it. I pray that you will always fall asleep knowing how deeply you are loved.

My name is written on your lips, and my love is written in your heart. The night sky of my life has only one star, and that's you. Goodnight.

May your dreams be filled with happiness, like you fill my heart with joy. Hoping you savor a night without my snoring. Sleep well!

Dreaming that I wake up beside you tomorrow morning. Sending you a million kisses before you close your eyes. Love you and goodnight, love.

There's a reason they call it 'beauty sleep.' And you're the poster child! Let the monsters under your bed know they'll have a stern talking to if they keep you up.

Why are you still awake? Go to bed! Sleep tight, and remember to set your alarm so you can hit 'Snooze' ten times in the morning.

Cute short goodnight messages for her

If you would like to express your love for her in the shortest words possible, here are some short goodnight messages for your loved one:

I hope your dreams are filled with those of your prince: me.

My bed feels so empty without you in it.

Thinking of you. Goodnight.

Miss you already. Goodnight, love!

I am sending you goodnight wishes that are heartfelt and full of love.

Goodnight to my beautiful girl that I wish I could hug so tightly tonight.

I realize how much I love you every night, and I wish you a sound sleep so tight.

Goodnight! May all your dreams be as beautiful as you are.

Hasta mañana! See you in the morning.

I hope you had a great day. Goodnight.

I'm already looking forward to your good morning text.

I'm only a text away if you feel lonely tonight…

May your dreams be as soft and sweet as your tender kiss. Goodnight, my love.

I love you like roses, love rain, like walking together down memory lane. So sleep tight.

Count the stars, count sheep, count your blessings, and count on me to love you forever.

Tomorrow is a clean slate, a new beginning, a fresh start. So sleep well, my love.

Sleep well, beautiful. Surrender your recharging of the soul, a gift of the night. Enjoy.

A night so fair, a love so rare, may God's hands keep you in his care. Sweet dreams, my love.

The stars are notes in the night sky, twinkling your lullaby. Goodnight love.

Open your heart, and close your eyes. Feel my love reach beyond the skies.

Soon, the sun's light will awaken another day, and we will be together again. I can't wait.

May you wake up feeling energized and revitalized after a night of sleep, my beauty.

While you sleep, dream of me and know that I will be there for you today and always

I am sending you the best as the night falls upon us for a peaceful sleep.

Sleep tight and enjoy the lovely dreams coming your way…of me, I hope.

Lovely dreams and cheery moments will find you in your dreams as you sleep.

Wishing you a fantastic evening and send you my love while you have happy dreams.

As you sleep, dream happy and peaceful dreams of our life and love together tonight.

As much as I'd love to keep you up, I'll let you get some sleep.

Sleep sweet, my precious angel and my love will await your awakening.

Sweet goodnight messages for her

You can add a sweet emoji or picture to a goodnight text to show affection. Use any of these romantic goodnight texts for your loved one:

The day is over; it's time for rest. Sleep well, my dear; you did your best. I'll love you until the sun rises from the west and sets in the east.

I'll love you from dusk to dawn. I will love you limitless. Goodnight and sleep are beautiful.

While you are sleeping, your innocence keeps me awake all night. I keep looking at you. You seem magical and out of this world. I love you so much.

My girlfriend is not from this world. But she is an angel, and I love her so much. You are the apple of my eye. Goodnight and sweet dreams!

I always see your pictures before sleeping. Not seeing you makes my night miserable and full of nightmares.

I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I sleep at night. It was the possibility of darkness that made the day seem so bright.

Do you know what is temporary? This night, this moon and stars. They will disappear in the morning. And do you know what is permanent? Our love. It will last forever.

Last night, I could not sleep any minute, and it felt like I had something important to do that I had forgotten. Then I remembered I had to wish you a good night! Have lovely dreams.

Lovely dreams to the girl who made my dreams so beautiful that I don't want to wake up.

Get on the bed, turn off the lights, and close your eyes. Now, give yourself to the dreams. Have sweet dreams.

This is the end of the day, but soon there will be a new day. As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully, knowing you've done all you can do for today.

I want to be the one to fight away all the nightmares you have and bring you sweet and lovely dreams: goodnight, love of my life.

Goodnight to the angel who is the reason for my smile and magically makes all my troubles disappear with a simple kiss. I love you, baby.

The night is an excellent opportunity to rest, forgive, smile, and prepare for all the battles you must fight tomorrow.

While you sleep, I will be the one to protect you all night by putting you in my embrace. Love you. Have a good night's sleep.

I can not sleep without wishing you a good night. Have sweet and lovely dreams of me.

In the day, you are my sun; at night, you are my moon—every time, you give light to my path and help me move forward.

I know you are desperately waiting for me to wish you a good night, and I know you cannot sleep until you receive my text. I love you so much, my love. Have sweet dreams.

Cross your hand over your shoulders and give yourself a tight hug. This is from me. I wish I could be there to give it to you myself. Have a sweet and good night, and lots of kisses from your boyfriend. I love you.

As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully, knowing you've done all you can do for today. It does not matter how far you are; you will always be in my heart—goodnight, love.

The day is over; night has come. Today is gone; what's done is done. Embrace your dreams through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light.

Each day I spend with you becomes my best day. But I can not wait for the morning to come and meet you.

This beautiful day that I spent with you is now finally ending. May tomorrow we have so much more fun. Have sweet and romantic dreams.

Usually, people dream of their lovers. But I cannot dream of you. It is simple. I can not fall asleep while I am thinking about you. I miss you in waves, and tonight I am drowning.

Every night, I think about you; you are the first person I think about after waking up. So you see, my day starts and ends with you. Have romantic dreams.

I miss you a lot, dear. So please close your eyes and meet me in my dreams. Don't fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed.

If I don't talk to you before going to sleep, my night ends up being full of nightmares. I have late-night conversations with the moon. He tells me about the sun; I say to him about you.

A well-spent day brings happy sleep. There is a time for many words and a time for sleep—goodnight stars, goodnight air, goodnight noises everywhere.

Whenever I see the moon shining, I think about you, and I want to tell you to get out and see the moon with me. But we are far, far away. But, still, we see this world together.

Sweet dreams 'til sunbeams find you. Sweet dreams that leave all worries behind you. But in your dreams, whatever they are, dream a little dream of me.

How do you say goodnight to her in a cute way?

There are many ways to say goodnight to a woman you love. You can text her:

I like to cuddle with my pillow, pretending it is you. But it is not like hugging you in person: goodnight, love.

Love is a magical moment that unites fantasy and reality. I hope you dream about me tonight; I want to feel your heart and soul—goodnight, dear, and sweet dreams.

Your thoughts help me unwind and fall into the most exquisite dreams. I hope it's the same with you. Goodnight.

What is the best goodnight text for her?

Keep your goodnight message simple and be honest with what you text her. You can send her these romantic messages:

Imagine you and me dancing under the brightest stars before you sleep. Goodnight, my love.

Let the radiance of stars outside be a reminder of how bright our passion shines. Goodnight, sweetheart.

I adore your authenticity and your unapologetic nature for who you are. Stay like that, my love. Goodnight.

How do you say goodnight to make her feel special?

Your woman will feel special when you send her romantic goodnight texts like these:

Another day to love you immensely, so go to bed early and prepare for the excess adoration I expressed. Goodnight, love!

I was listening to your favorite songs and wished you could be here falling asleep to the serenade with me. Goodnight.

If I were a sandman, I would have made your sand sparkly and your dreams super bright. I hope you rest perfectly well throughout the night.

What's a flirty way to say goodnight?

Be creative when flirting with a woman over a text message. Consider sending her lovely messages like these:

You might have noticed I'm crushing on you, but I bet you haven't known I cannot stop it. Have a fantastic night, dear.

Seven hefty angels assured me I would watch you while you were asleep to show you that I cared about you. Goodnight, crush!

I will lift and hold your hand when you feel like a fallen angel. I will heal and caress you until you're ready to soar again. Goodnight, my baby.

What is the best goodnight text for her?

The best way to tell a woman goodnight is to send a beautiful romantic message before she goes to bed. You can text her:

You are the one who makes me forget about myself. You are the one I can never stop thinking about. You are the one I can never stop loving. Have a lovely night, darling.

Drunk on your love, I twirl under the starry sky. I wish I could tell you how much I love you: goodnight, sweetheart.

Out of the millions of people in this world, it is cherishable that you are the only person I have goosebumps for. Goodnight.

How do you say goodnight to make her smile?

Make her smile whenever she goes to bed by sending her simple romantic messages like these:

Even a million kisses would not be enough to convey my affection for you. So, I will keep it short and sweet. Goodnight, my adorable princess.

Lay your head on the softest pillow. Slip inside the warmest blanket. And fill your mind with the loveliest thoughts: goodnight, my pretty princess.

I need not worry about bad days or nights from meeting you. All I have to do is close my eyes and think about you; everything looks perfect. I hope your night ends soon so I can see you again in the morning. Goodnight, darling.

How do you say goodnight romantically?

You can tell a woman goodnight by sending her these lovely messages:

My routine for each night is the same. I jump into the shower, brush my teeth, lie on my bed, and think about you all night, wondering if you are thinking about me too. Goodnight!

Can anything be perfect in life? This question may haunt others but never me because I have you as an example. Goodnight, my precious love.

My heart's keeper is a beautiful angel with a dimple on her cheek and hazel eyes. May she fall asleep and wake up ready to fly. Goodnight, baby.

Write down cute goodnight texts for her today and send them one by one routinely. Be honest with your words, and occasionally be a little mischievous if your woman appreciates it.

