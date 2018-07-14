Top 15 gospel songs to listen to in 2023: Ghana worship songs

Ghanaian gospel music gets millions of views and downloads on streaming platforms like YouTube. Media houses across Africa also play Ghana worship songs, especially on Sundays. This article lists trending worship songs in Ghana that you should listen to.

Trending Ghanaian gospel songs in 2023. Photo: pexels.com, @Papa Yaw

Ghanaian artists keenly put words together to create lyrics with touching messages. As a result, most Ghana worship songs uplift souls and mend broken hearts. These tracks are worth listening to when you want to praise God or need motivation in trying times.

Trending worship songs in Ghana

Many new Ghanaian gospel songs are released every month. Only a few get massive airplay in the mainstream media. Here is a list of the top 15 gospel songs in 2023.

1. Amen (Wo Awie) – Ryan Ofei feat. Joe Mettle

Amen (Wo Awie) is one of the latest songs in Ghana's gospel music arena. Ryan Ofei featured Joe Mettle in this refreshing piece. They released the track on January 5, 2023. It has over 261,000 views as of March 2023.

2. Wayε Me Yie – Piesie Esther

Wayε Me Yie is among 2023's most trending worship songs in Twi. Piesie Esther released it on June 16, 2022. This powerful song has over 3.1 million views.

It has inspired many to share uplifting testimonies in the comments section. Most people acknowledge God for saving them from difficulties.

3. My Meditations – Diana Hamilton

Having gained over 1.4 million views proves that My Meditations is among the trending gospel songs in Ghana right now. The song was uploaded on YouTube on October 14, 2022. It is based on King David's prayer in Psalms 19:14. He asked God to accept the words of his mouth and the meditation of his heart.

4. Kadosh – Joe Mettle

Kadosh is among the gospel songs in Ghana that have tremendous airplay worldwide in 2023. The melody gives listeners goosebumps because it is deeply rooted in the scriptures.

Kadosh means holy in Hebrew. According to Isaiah 6:3, the angels chant "Kadosh Kadosh Kadosh" in heaven. The song premiered July 30, 2022, and has amassed over 830,000 views.

5. Nnaase – Pastor Edwin Dadson

Most of Pastor Edwin Dadson's songs have a mixture of Akan, Twi, Ewe, and English lyrics. Nnaase means thanksgiving in Akan. This thanksgiving track premiered on January 17, 2022, and is almost hitting 500k views.

6. The Name of Jesus – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton is among the top female gospel singers in Ghana. She released The Name of Jesus to encourage the world to call upon Jesus Christ in all situations. The song is based on Romans 10:13 "Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved." It was released on May 6, 2022, and has over 828,000 views as of March 2023.

7. Choral Praise – MOGmusic

MOGmusic group is a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian gospel music industry. Choral Praise has attracted over 120k views since its release on December 9, 2022. The instruments are on point, and the voices create perfect harmony.

8. Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle

Joe is a multiple award-winning gospel singer. He has given gospel lovers several fantastic new contemporary gospel jams. Ye Obua Mi (My Help) premiered on June 4, 2021, and now has over 1.6 million views. The piece is one of Ghana's powerful worship songs.

9. Ote Me Mu (He Lives In Me) – Ohemaa Mercy feat. MOGmusic

Ohemaa Mercy and MOGmusic are renowned Ghanaian singers. They released Ote Me Mu (He Lives In Me) on January 4, 2021. The track is a sweet blend of contemporary and highlife tunes. It has over 1.4 million views.

10. Awurade Ye (Do It Lord) – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton’s Awurade Ye is a beautiful piece. The lyrics encourage the audience to believe God answers prayers and is still performing miracles. This song premiered on September 17, 2021, and has over 2.4 million views.

11. Nkunim – Carl Clottey

Nkunim (The Victory Song) is among Carl Clottey’s incredible repertoire of gospel music. This Twi jam is one of the best Ghana worship songs. The track was released on July 27, 2021, and is close to hitting 80k views.

12. Oluwa Is Involved – Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessings has released several touching songs like I Swerve You. Her latest track, Oluwa Is Involved, premiered on August 6, 2021, and is close to getting 450,000 views. The song praises God for being there when we need Him.

13. Yahweh (Song of Moses) – Akesse Brempong feat. MOGmusic

MOGmusic and Akesse Brempong released Yahweh (Song of Moses) on May 14, 2021. The jam was part of a series of songs performed and recorded at Brempong's annual flagship Agape Carnival in 2020. The track has over 190k views.

14. Yesu – MOGmusic feat. Joe Mettle

Ghanaian Gospel choir MOGmusic collaborated with Joe Mettle in Yesu. The song was released on August 6, 2021. It is among the best Ghanaian worship songs in 2023, with over 231,000 views.

15. Only You – Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian singer Celestine Donkor released Only You on September 10, 2021. The track is inspired by true-life testimonies from people who believe God helped them overcome betrayal, setbacks, anxiety, fear, disappointments, and many other ugly situations. The song has garnered over 826k views.

What is the most listened-to worship song?

Wayε Me Yie by Piesie Esther and Kadosh by Joe Mettle are Ghana's most listened-to worship songs in 2023.

What is the latest gospel song in Ghana?

Amen (Wo Awie) by Ryan Ofei feat. Joe Mettle tops the list of new gospel tracks released by Ghanaian artists in 2023. Other Ghanaian gospel songs released this year are:

Worship songs in Ghana have been changing with time, but the religious aspect has remained. They are great for people seeking spiritual fulfilment or some melodious tunes to jam to when relaxing at home.

